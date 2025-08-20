Advertisement
Gerhard van der Laarse
Ireland make winning start to women's T20 World Cup European Qualifier event

Ireland defeated Germany by 10 wickets in the Netherlands.
6.09pm, 20 Aug 2025

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team have made a winning start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier event in the Netherlands, defeating Germany by ten wickets.

Germany won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 62 after being bowled out in the nineteenth over, with Christina Gough (28) top scoring. Laura Delany was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, taking 4-9 from just 2.2 overs. Ava Canning also proved very economical with 2-10 from her four overs, including one maiden over.

In response, Ireland chased down the total in the 8th over without losing a wicket. The Player of the Match award went to Laura Delany for her performance with the ball which was also her best ever bowling figures in T20I cricket. Before play began, Amy Hunter also received her 50th cap for Ireland in T20I cricket.

Ireland will play the Netherlands in their next tournament match tomorrow at 10am (Ireland time).

