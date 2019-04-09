This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Irish women's national team fall to narrow friendly defeat against Italy

Colin Bell’s side took the lead but ultimately fell to a 2-1 loss.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,138 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4584578
Katie McCabe reacts during Ireland's friendly defeat in Italy.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Katie McCabe reacts during Ireland's friendly defeat in Italy.
Katie McCabe reacts during Ireland's friendly defeat in Italy.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

COLIN BELL’S IRISH squad fell to a narrow, 2-1 friendly defeat to Italy earlier this afternoon in spite of taking an early lead. 

Captain Katie McCabe put Ireland ahead after just three minutes having been picked out by Denise O’Sullivan, but from there Italy slowly assumed control of the game. 

Ireland had a series of narrow, last-ditch escapes before Juventus’ Barbara Bonansea equalised with a stunning long-range effort. 

Italy then took the lead eight minutes into the second-half, through Daniela Sabatino. 

Ireland, however, finished much the stronger and probably deserved to snatch a draw. They came closest through Amber Barrett, who saw her goal-bound effort heroically hooked off the line with three minutes left on the clock. A series of late corners were dealt with by Italian ‘keeper Laura Giuliani, and her side clung on for a win. 

The game was a World Cup warm-up game for the hosts, and Bell admitted he was disappointed his side didn’t at least earn a draw. 

Laura Giuliani saves an effort from Louise Quinn Louise Quinn clashes with Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

“I’m really disappointed because after the performance, we should have got a result” he told the FAI after the game.

“There were phases where Italy were very strong, the first half particularly, maybe after the second half where they increased the pressure and moved the ball fast, but that’s expected.” 

The Italians head to the World Cup later this year having finished top of their qualifying group, winning seven games from eight. 

Ireland missed out on the competition having finished behind Norway and Holland in their group; both of whom are heading to the tournament too. 

Ireland’s next competitive assignment is to qualify for the European Championships in 2021, where they will face Germany, Ukraine, Greece, and Montenegro. 

Republic of Ireland: Marie Hourihan; Claire O’Riordan, Megan Connolly, Louise Quinn, Megan Campbell (Diane Caldwell), Harriet Scott; Niamh Fahey (Rianna Jarrett), Tyler Toland (Emily Whelan), Denise O’Sullivan, Leanne Kiernan (Amber Barrett), Katie McCabe.

Italy: Laura Giuliani, Greta Adami, Elena Linari, Manuela Giugliano, Alia Guagni (Elisa Bartoli), Daniela Sabatino (Martina Rosucci), Ilaria Mauro, Lisa Boattin, Barbara Bonansea, Aurora Galli, Valentina Cernoia.

Referee: Sara Persson (SWE).

