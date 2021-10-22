Ireland women's November internationals to be played at RDS

Ireland standing for the national anthem during their World Cup qualifier against Italy.

IRELAND WOMEN’S NOVEMBER Tests versus the USA and Japan will be staged at the RDS, the IRFU has confirmed.

The decision comes as part of a recent IRFU review and it marks the first time that the Ballsbridge venue will host women’s international rugby.

The clash with the USA Eagles on Friday 12 November will kick off at 7:15pm, while Japan’s visit to Dublin the following Saturday will see the game kick off at 3pm. The game with America will be streamed live on the RTÉ Player while the Japanese Test will be shown live on RTÉ Two.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at €10 for stand, €7 for terrace, €5 for schoolchild and €25 for Family Stand (two adults, two kids). There is also a buy-one-get-one-half-price offer on all adult tickets.

The autumn internationals will be Ireland’s first home games in front of a crowd since March 2020, and they will also be head coach Adam Griggs’ final fixtures in charge: Griggs is due to step down at the end of November, with Greg McWilliams taking the mantle as his successor.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:

