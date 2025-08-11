Ireland squad named for Women's Rugby World Cup

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has named a 32-player squad for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Munster hooker Beth Buttimer is the one uncapped player included, having impressed in the recent U20 Summer Series.

Ex-England players Nancy McGillivray and Ellena Perry, and Ivana Kiripati, who were capped in the warm-up games, also make the final squad.

Christy Haney misses out with a hamstring injury, while Dorothy Wall and Erin King had previously been ruled out with long-term setbacks.

Aoife Wafer is named as Ireland continue to sweat on her fitness. Co-captain Edel McMahon also makes the final cut having emerged as an injury concern last week.

In all, the squad is comprised of 18 forwards and 14 backs and is captained by McMahon and Sam Monaghan. Alex Codling, Denis Fogarty, Larissa Muldoon, James Scaysbrook and Gareth Steenson make up Bemand’s coaching team.

Uncapped U20 hooker Beth Buttimer. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“When we qualified for the Rugby World Cup in April 2024, we knew it gave us a solid amount of time to prepare for the tournament,” said Bemand.

Advertisement

“We have used that time to build depth and cultivate our ‘Green Wave’. The majority of this squad have now been together since the start of June, and we are excited to finally get going.”

Ireland face Japan in their opener on Sunday, 24 August at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton. They also meet Spain and New Zealand in Pool A as they return to the showpiece tournament for the first time since hosting in 2017.

Co-captain McMahon added: “Missing out on the last World Cup lit a fire in all of us.

“Getting Ireland back on the world stage means absolutely everything, it’s something we have dreamed of and fought for ever since. We’re ready, and we are going to give it everything for our country.

“The ‘Green Wave’ is more than just a slogan for us — it’s the spirit we carry onto the field. Over the coming weeks, we want to make our families proud and inspire the nation. This is a moment we’ve worked tirelessly for, and we’ll leave nothing behind.”

Edel McMahon and Scott Bemand. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland 2025 Rugby World Cup squad

* Denotes uncapped

Forwards

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC / Ulster) (6)

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian / Munster)*

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (8)

Eimear Corri Fallon (Blackrock RFC / Leinster) (6)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (48)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (34)

Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury) (37)

Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC / Connacht) (2)

Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (9)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC / Ulster) (16)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs / Connacht) (34) _Co-Captain_

Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs) (45)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (23) _Co-Captain_

Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women / IQ Rugby) (22)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (17)

Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (1)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (17)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC / Leinster) (15)

Backs