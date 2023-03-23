'A talented player with a big ceiling' - Excitement for Ireland's teen debutant

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Greg McWilliams says 18-year-old prop Sadhbh McGrath is an exciting prospect “with a big ceiling” as she prepares to make her international debut this weekend.

The Ulster forward will make her bow in Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on Saturday, having impressed during the recent Celtic Challenge competition. McWilliams says he first witnessed her talent at an Ireland U18s game last year in Scotland and believes she has the ability to scale huge heights in her career.

“We brought Sadhbh in from the inter-pro challenge and she’s a very talented player with a big ceiling.

“We’re really impressed with her diligence and skill, and ability. I’m just so excited to see her play.

“I’m getting old because the combination [ages] of the Wales tighthead [Sisilia Tuipulotu], and the Irish loosehead is eight years younger than me. We have a 19 and 18-year-old going against each other. I’m very proud of Sadhbh, her Dad Mick and the family.”

McWilliams has opted for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench in an effort to counter the powerful Welsh outfit who defeated Ireland at the RDS last year. Ireland will go into their Six Nations championship without the services of Edel McMahon and Aoife Wafer who have been ruled out through injury.

However, McWilliams has been able to call upon players who made their Ireland debuts during last summer’s historic tour of Japan. The backline will feature some new faces as Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton, and Natasja Behan all come in to make their first appearance in the Six Nations.

“It’s massive,” says McWilliams about the benefits gained from that first-ever women’s tour of Japan.

“You have a chance to spend prep time and two Tests with a group of players who don’t go to the World Cup. It was a chance to work away out of sight on our game, and understand the group. We have to take this time to recognise players who have transitioned out of that tour, particularly Katie O’Dwyer who is doing very well in business and is ready to step up.

“It’s good to look at players, particularly younger players to see if they can cope with the demands of international rugby. We’re always looking to get bigger.”

Additionally, McWilliams remarked that his players have been able to mix with the Ireland men’s rugby team at the High Performance Centre, while Andy Farrell has helped to create an inclusive environment for all Irish players to learn from each other.

“We’re having coffees with them and their coaching staff has been really supportive of us and it’s given us a chance to develop our understanding as a coaching group, management team and player group.

“Since the Grand Slam, reports coming out about Andy Farrell and the inclusivity with family and other people, it’d be very easy for the Head Coach of an international team to close off the HPC at certain times and have it just be them.

“That’s happened previously, but Andy is the opposite. There’s a big smile on his face when he comes in, and he’s always asking about how we’re getting on. Paul O’Connell talks to me about session plans, the lineout, defence.

“You go up to Andy and ask if we could come out to watch a session. He’ll just look at you like you’ve got two heads and say, ‘Of course, you’re always welcome.’

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Action from Ireland training this week. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland finished last year’s Six Nations in fourth place following defeats to Wales, France and England who all have professional systems in place in their squads. This will be Ireland’s first year to enter the Six Nations with contracted players on the books, and while McWilliams concedes that Wales are possibly still more advanced with their professional structures, he still believes a third-place finish is within their reach.

“If we’re to get three wins, we’re in the WXV and the top tier. Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: we don’t have (the Ireland) Sevens players. But I can get a true reflection of where we stand moving into next year. Wherever we finish at the end of the Six Nations, it’s where we deserve to be.

“And if it’s not good enough, that starts with me and I’ll own it. And if it goes in a good direction and we manage to pick up good results and our process is getting better, and people can see we’re trying to play in a certain way, I’ll be delighted.

“But we’ll know where we stand on Saturday and where we stand at the end of the Six Nations, and we’ll own that.”

