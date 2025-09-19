Kate O'Connor begins heptathlon with 100m hurdles PB

KATE O’CONNOR HAS got her World Championships heptathlon campaign underway in superb style, clocking a lifetime best of 13.44 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

The time saw O’Connor land a third-place finish in Heat 1 and leaves the Irish heptathlete in a share of eighth place after the opening round.

O’Connor finished behind Team GB’s Jade O’Dowda — sister of Ireland international footballer Callum — who won in 13.34, and defending world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of GB, who also ran 13.44 seconds.

The Dundalk multi-eventer is looking to continue her breakout season which saw her win pentathlon silver at World Indoors as well as bronze at European Indoors, followed up by heptathlon gold at the World University Games this summer

O’Connor will be back in action at 10:20 (18:20 local time) in the High Jump, with another two events to follow later today.