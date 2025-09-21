Ireland's men's pair advance to semi-final at World Championships in China

THE IRELAND MEN’S pair of Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan have qualified for the semi-final stage at the World Rowing Championships in China.

Timoney (Queen’s University BC) and Corrigan (Portora BC) finished second in their heat on the opening day of the action in Shanghai, to ensure they will contest the semi-final on Tuesday.

The women’s pair of Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey, both from Skibbereen Rowing Club, finished fourth in their heat, qualifying for the C final.

Finally the men’s quad – Andrew Sheehan (UCC RC), Adam Murphy (UCC RC), Brian Colsh (University of Galway), and Ronan Byrne (Shandon BC) – also finished fourth in their heat, and will now compete in the C final on Tuesday.

The action continues tomorrow for the Irish competitors:

Women’s Double – Mags Cremen (UCC RC) and Zoe Hyde (Tralee RC) – 3.47am (Irish time).

Men’s Double – Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC) and Philip Doyle (Belfast BC) – 3.59am.

Women’s Four – Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC), Emma Waters (University of Galway BC), Imogen Magner (Lee Valley RC), Aisling Hayes (Skibbereen RC) – 4.25am.

Women’s Single – Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC) – 7.05am.