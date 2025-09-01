Advertisement
Sarah Healy.
Irish team announced for World Athletics Championships

World and European medallists among party going to Japan.
3.23pm, 1 Sep 2025

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced their final team selection for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. 

A number of World and European medallists, as well as Olympians, will headline the team for the championships which take place at the Japan National Stadium from 13-21 September.

Among them are Sarah Healy (1500m), Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon), Mark English (800m), Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Nicola Tuthill (Hammer) and Andrew Coscoran (1500m).

Healy will compete in the 1500m having won the European indoor 3000m title in March. She will be joined in the 1500m by fellow Olympian Sophie O’Sullivan, and Laura Nicholson of Bandon AC who was officially confirmed as qualified based on her ranking over the weekend.

Mark English also medalled at the European Indoor Championships, winning bronze in the Men’s 800m, and has to date had a fine season, clocking the six fastest ever times of his career in the last three months, lowering his Irish record down to 1:43.37 in Budapest earlier this month.

Sarah Lavin will take to the World outdoors on the back of semi-final appearances at the two previous editions in Eugene (2022) and Budapest (2023).

2024 European Mixed 4x400m relay champion Sharlene Mawdsley starred at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China in May helping both the Mixed and Women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for these championships. She has been selected for both relays, as well as the Women’s 400m alongside teammate Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC).

The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on RTÉ television.  

 

Ireland’s Tokyo selection: 

Sarah Healy 

Event: Women’s 1500m 

Club: UCD AC 

Coach: Trevor Painter, Jenny Meadows 

 

Sophie O’Sullivan 

Event: Women’s 1500m 

Club: Ballymore Cobh AC 

Coach: Collis Birmingham 

 

Laura Nicholson 

Event: Women’s 1500m 

Club: Bandon AC 

Coach: Andrea McDonough 

 

Mark English 

Event: Men’s 800m 

Club: Finn Valley AC 

Coach: Justin Rinaldi 

 

Cian McPhillips 

Event: Men’s 800m 

Club: UCD AC 

Coach: Joe Ryan 

 

Sarah Lavin 

Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles 

Club: Emerald AC 

Coach: Noelle Morrissey 

 

Sharlene Mawdsley 

Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay 

Club: Newport AC 

Coach: Tony Lester 

 

Sophie Becker 

Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay 

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC 

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell, Aideen Sinnott 

 

Cathal Doyle 

Event: Men’s 1500m 

Club: Clonliffe Harriers 

Coach: Jon Bigg 

 

Andrew Coscoran 

Event: Men’s 1500m & Men’s 5000m 

Club: Star of the Sea AC 

Coach: Helen Clitheroe 

 

Kate O’Connor 

Event: Women’s Heptathlon 

Club: Dundalk St Gerard’s AC 

Coach: Michael O’Connor, Tom Reynolds 

 

Nicola Tuthill 

Event: Women’s Hammer Throw 

Club: UCD AC 

Coach: Killian Barry 

 

Brian Fay 

Event: Men’s 5000m 

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC 

Coach: Nic Bideau 

 

Darragh McElhinney 

Event: Men’s 5000m 

Club: Bantry AC 

Coach: Emmett Dunleavy 

 

Efrem Gidey 

Event: Men’s 10,000m 

Club: Clonliffe Harriers 

Coach: Andy Hobdell 

 

David Kenny 

Event: Men’s 20km Race Walk 

Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC 

Coach: Jamie Costin 

 

Oisin Lane 

Event: Men’s 35km Race Walk 

Club: Mullingar Harriers 

Coach: Michael Lane 

 

Eric Favors 

Event: Men’s Shot Put 

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC 

Coach: Dane Miller 

 

Fionnuala McCormack 

Event: Women’s Marathon 

Club: Kilcoole AC 

Coach: Alan McCormack 

 

Hiko Tonosa 

Event: Men’s Marathon 

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC 

Coach: Gemedu Dedefo 

 

Peter Lynch 

Event: Men’s Marathon 

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers 

Coach: Alistair Cragg 

 

Rachel McCann 

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay 

Club: North Down AC 

Coach: Ian Neely 

 

Jack Raftery 

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay 

Club: Donore Harriers 

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell 

 

Conor Kelly 

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay 

Club: Finn Valley AC 

Coach: Paul Miller 

 

Cillín Greene 

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay 

Club: Galway City Harriers 

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott 

 

Cliodhna Manning 

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay 

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers 

Coach: Peter Lyons 

 

Michelle Duggan 

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay 

Club: UCD AC 

Coach: Adam McMullen 

 

Jenna Breen 

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay 

Club: City of Lisburn AC 

Coach: Grant Barker 

 

Erin Friel 

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve 

Club: Letterkenny AC 

Coach: Kathryn McDevitt 

 

Ciaran Carthy 

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve 

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC 

Coach: Kenneth Kiernan & Ed Carthy 

