Irish team announced for World Athletics Championships

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced their final team selection for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

A number of World and European medallists, as well as Olympians, will headline the team for the championships which take place at the Japan National Stadium from 13-21 September.

Among them are Sarah Healy (1500m), Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon), Mark English (800m), Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Nicola Tuthill (Hammer) and Andrew Coscoran (1500m).

Healy will compete in the 1500m having won the European indoor 3000m title in March. She will be joined in the 1500m by fellow Olympian Sophie O’Sullivan, and Laura Nicholson of Bandon AC who was officially confirmed as qualified based on her ranking over the weekend.

Mark English also medalled at the European Indoor Championships, winning bronze in the Men’s 800m, and has to date had a fine season, clocking the six fastest ever times of his career in the last three months, lowering his Irish record down to 1:43.37 in Budapest earlier this month.

Sarah Lavin will take to the World outdoors on the back of semi-final appearances at the two previous editions in Eugene (2022) and Budapest (2023).

2024 European Mixed 4x400m relay champion Sharlene Mawdsley starred at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China in May helping both the Mixed and Women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for these championships. She has been selected for both relays, as well as the Women’s 400m alongside teammate Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC).

The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on RTÉ television.

Ireland’s Tokyo selection:

Sarah Healy

Event: Women’s 1500m

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Trevor Painter, Jenny Meadows

Sophie O’Sullivan

Event: Women’s 1500m

Club: Ballymore Cobh AC

Coach: Collis Birmingham

Laura Nicholson

Event: Women’s 1500m

Club: Bandon AC

Coach: Andrea McDonough

Mark English

Event: Men’s 800m

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Justin Rinaldi

Cian McPhillips

Event: Men’s 800m

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Joe Ryan

Sarah Lavin

Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles

Club: Emerald AC

Coach: Noelle Morrissey

Sharlene Mawdsley

Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: Newport AC

Coach: Tony Lester

Sophie Becker

Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell, Aideen Sinnott

Cathal Doyle

Event: Men’s 1500m

Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Coach: Jon Bigg

Andrew Coscoran

Event: Men’s 1500m & Men’s 5000m

Club: Star of the Sea AC

Coach: Helen Clitheroe

Kate O’Connor

Event: Women’s Heptathlon

Club: Dundalk St Gerard’s AC

Coach: Michael O’Connor, Tom Reynolds

Nicola Tuthill

Event: Women’s Hammer Throw

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Killian Barry

Brian Fay

Event: Men’s 5000m

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Nic Bideau

Darragh McElhinney

Event: Men’s 5000m

Club: Bantry AC

Coach: Emmett Dunleavy

Efrem Gidey

Event: Men’s 10,000m

Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Coach: Andy Hobdell

David Kenny

Event: Men’s 20km Race Walk

Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC

Coach: Jamie Costin

Oisin Lane

Event: Men’s 35km Race Walk

Club: Mullingar Harriers

Coach: Michael Lane

Eric Favors

Event: Men’s Shot Put

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Dane Miller

Fionnuala McCormack

Event: Women’s Marathon

Club: Kilcoole AC

Coach: Alan McCormack

Hiko Tonosa

Event: Men’s Marathon

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC

Coach: Gemedu Dedefo

Peter Lynch

Event: Men’s Marathon

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers

Coach: Alistair Cragg

Rachel McCann

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: North Down AC

Coach: Ian Neely

Jack Raftery

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay

Club: Donore Harriers

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell

Conor Kelly

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Paul Miller

Cillín Greene

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay

Club: Galway City Harriers

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Cliodhna Manning

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers

Coach: Peter Lyons

Michelle Duggan

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Adam McMullen

Jenna Breen

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: City of Lisburn AC

Coach: Grant Barker

Erin Friel

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve

Club: Letterkenny AC

Coach: Kathryn McDevitt

Ciaran Carthy

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC

Coach: Kenneth Kiernan & Ed Carthy