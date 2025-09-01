Irish team announced for World Athletics Championships

Among them are Sarah Healy (1500m), Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon), Mark English (800m), Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Nicola Tuthill (Hammer) and Andrew Coscoran (1500m).
Healy will compete in the 1500m having won the European indoor 3000m title in March. She will be joined in the 1500m by fellow Olympian Sophie O’Sullivan, and Laura Nicholson of Bandon AC who was officially confirmed as qualified based on her ranking over the weekend.
Mark English also medalled at the European Indoor Championships, winning bronze in the Men’s 800m, and has to date had a fine season, clocking the six fastest ever times of his career in the last three months, lowering his Irish record down to 1:43.37 in Budapest earlier this month.
Sarah Lavin will take to the World outdoors on the back of semi-final appearances at the two previous editions in Eugene (2022) and Budapest (2023).
2024 European Mixed 4x400m relay champion Sharlene Mawdsley starred at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China in May helping both the Mixed and Women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for these championships. She has been selected for both relays, as well as the Women’s 400m alongside teammate Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC).
The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on RTÉ television.
Ireland’s Tokyo selection:
Sarah Healy
Event: Women’s 1500m
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Trevor Painter, Jenny Meadows
Sophie O’Sullivan
Event: Women’s 1500m
Club: Ballymore Cobh AC
Coach: Collis Birmingham
Laura Nicholson
Event: Women’s 1500m
Club: Bandon AC
Coach: Andrea McDonough
Mark English
Event: Men’s 800m
Club: Finn Valley AC
Coach: Justin Rinaldi
Cian McPhillips
Event: Men’s 800m
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Joe Ryan
Sarah Lavin
Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles
Club: Emerald AC
Coach: Noelle Morrissey
Sharlene Mawdsley
Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: Newport AC
Coach: Tony Lester
Sophie Becker
Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: Raheny Shamrock AC
Coach: Gerard O’Donnell, Aideen Sinnott
Cathal Doyle
Event: Men’s 1500m
Club: Clonliffe Harriers
Coach: Jon Bigg
Andrew Coscoran
Event: Men’s 1500m & Men’s 5000m
Club: Star of the Sea AC
Coach: Helen Clitheroe
Kate O’Connor
Event: Women’s Heptathlon
Club: Dundalk St Gerard’s AC
Coach: Michael O’Connor, Tom Reynolds
Nicola Tuthill
Event: Women’s Hammer Throw
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Killian Barry
Brian Fay
Event: Men’s 5000m
Club: Raheny Shamrock AC
Coach: Nic Bideau
Darragh McElhinney
Event: Men’s 5000m
Club: Bantry AC
Coach: Emmett Dunleavy
Efrem Gidey
Event: Men’s 10,000m
Club: Clonliffe Harriers
Coach: Andy Hobdell
David Kenny
Event: Men’s 20km Race Walk
Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC
Coach: Jamie Costin
Oisin Lane
Event: Men’s 35km Race Walk
Club: Mullingar Harriers
Coach: Michael Lane
Eric Favors
Event: Men’s Shot Put
Club: Raheny Shamrock AC
Coach: Dane Miller
Fionnuala McCormack
Event: Women’s Marathon
Club: Kilcoole AC
Coach: Alan McCormack
Hiko Tonosa
Event: Men’s Marathon
Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC
Coach: Gemedu Dedefo
Peter Lynch
Event: Men’s Marathon
Club: Kilkenny City Harriers
Coach: Alistair Cragg
Rachel McCann
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: North Down AC
Coach: Ian Neely
Jack Raftery
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Club: Donore Harriers
Coach: Gerard O’Donnell
Conor Kelly
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Club: Finn Valley AC
Coach: Paul Miller
Cillín Greene
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Club: Galway City Harriers
Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Cliodhna Manning
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: Kilkenny City Harriers
Coach: Peter Lyons
Michelle Duggan
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Adam McMullen
Jenna Breen
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: City of Lisburn AC
Coach: Grant Barker
Erin Friel
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve
Club: Letterkenny AC
Coach: Kathryn McDevitt
Ciaran Carthy
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve
Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC
Coach: Kenneth Kiernan & Ed Carthy
