An Ireland game that embraces the ballad of the Lonesome Boatman

HE STOOD SILENT and alone in what felt like the quietest part of Prague.

This Republic of Ireland fan found a place for solace and reflection that did not require entering one of the many places of worship in the Czech capital.

Indeed, this Ireland fan had merely stepped out of ‘The Oktoberfest Pub’ and walked from beneath an archway, allowing the sun to embrace him.

It was 4.04pm local time, almost five hours before kick off in the World Cup play-off semi-final at the Fortuna Arena.

The Ireland fan clenched both of his fists and cushioned them into his hips for support. He squinted – the left eye slightly stronger – and his lips were pursed with vulnerability.

His USA ’94 retro Ireland jersey was on show. His dark, flowing hair added an allure and intrigue. He’d have been a worthy stand-in for the Jason McAteer Head and Shoulders ads from that time, too.

Maybe this Ireland fan was contemplating the boundless possibilities for Irish football, all of which seem so distant now.

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Or maybe he was still just hanging out of his arse after leaving Durty Nellies at God-knows-what-time earlier in the morning.

The unidentified Ireland fan in Prague last week.

Either way, on a day like this, ahead of what is now effectively a World Cup Losers friendly with North Macedonia, it is the solemn image of that Ireland fan that remains pierced in the consciousness, with the ballad of the Lonesome Boatman the accompanying soundtrack.

It will be there again tonight.

Will he be at the Aviva Stadium?

Did he simply return to that spot in Prague after the penalty shootout defeat and find himself stuck there in tortuous isolation?

Or will he find himself among like-minded and agonised souls tonight?

Some will no doubt turn up out of a sense of duty to the players and management for the way they have inspired a reconnection, and a renewed sense of belief that this is an Ireland team that can be competitive. That is definitely the sense within the FAI, that the necessary squad overhaul that took place during the Stephen Kenny era is paying dividends and, combined with a young group of players that have faced sobering experiences, Ireland, under Heimir Hallgrímsson, have rediscovered their competitiveness.

“We can easily feel sorry for ourselves and mope around and look at this game as a hindrance but I think everybody is just really excited to get going again, that’s the main thing,” Dara O’Shea said.

“Obviously we spoke about what we’ve created as a group, with the fans, that’s so special for us, the feeling of having a whole country behind you, it’s magic, and it’s something that you can’t underestimate, we almost feel we have that right now, we want to keep going, we want to keep pushing on.

“Everyone has high standards that they set, us as a group we want to do well, we want to qualify for major tournaments, we want to win games of football, so yeah I think the feeling within ourselves was disappointment but now it’s motivation and opportunity.”

Of course, given the comedown, there will be some fans whose sole motivation is finding any opportunity to avoid Dublin 4 tonight.

Hallgrímsson insisted in his pre-match press conference yesterday that this friendly will not be used for experimentation or have wholesale changes to the starting XI. The likes of new recruit Harvey Vale may not feature in the starting XI and will instead find this summer has a better chance to impress.

A May training camp, with a friendly against Grenada, is earmarked as the time to look at the best younger players emerging through the Irish international ranks, not to mention an emphasis on adding to the squad’s depth by attracting others into the fold who qualify.

The introduction of Millenic Alli was as much down to circumstance as anything else, and while Hallgrímsson was lukewarm on whether he will get any minutes on the pitch, the Dubliner’s story is an inspiring one.

The Lucan native played with Esker Celtic and St Francis before his family moved to England when he was 14 to help him follow his dream in the game. That dream has taken him from the seventh tier of English football to the cusp of a senior Ireland cap.

Now 26, he has never featured at any level for his country.

A year and a half ago he was in the National League with Halifax Town, before earning a move to Exeter City. He was popular among teammates there, and not just because he was regularly late for training so made contributions to the players’ pool of money, but because of his attitude and determination.

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He is powerful, quick and can create a chance for himself out of nothing. Alli prefers to work off the left and cut in but offers an option on the right as well as through the middle if you needed two up top.

With more experience and, hopefully, development in his game, he is viewed as someone who can help provide the kind of depth Ireland are lacking. After his £1m move to Luton Town he has been a success on loan with Portsmouth, and through a stroke of luck his late call was able to be facilitated. When the FAI attempted to make contact with Alli over the weekend they couldn’t get in touch as his phone was off.

Portsmouth staff eventually tracked him down and told him he was a wanted man, and when he finally got word of the call-up his response summed up the excitement. “Oh my days” he told Portsmouth staff.

Of course, that is only a small subplot to an occasion every Ireland fan on the street wishes held far greater significance.