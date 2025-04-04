Advertisement
Katie McCabe. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeTeam news

No Katie McCabe in Ireland XI for Greece as injury is managed

Ward makes four changes for Nations League clash in Crete.
2.10pm, 4 Apr 2025
Emma Duffy

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe drops to the bench for this afternoon’s Uefa Women’s Nations League clash against Greece in Crete [KO 3pm, RTÉ Two].

The 42 understands McCabe picked up a calf strain in Arsenal’s recent Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid, and the injury is being managed.

She is named on the bench, as Carla Ward makes four changes from last month’s 4-0 humbling to Slovenia.

Emma Duffy / X (Formerly Twitter)

Jessie Stapleton, Megan Campbell, Tyler Toland and Leanne Kiernan start in place of Heather Payne, Megan Connolly, McCabe and Amber Barrett.

Payne is not named in today’s matchday squad after a recent ankle injury, but she will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s return tie at Tallaght Stadium.

Connolly is not in the wider squad due to injury, while Amber Barrett is named on the bench as she looks to win her 50th cap.

Denise O’Sullivan captains the team this afternoon, becoming the second most Ireland WNT international on 122 caps.

Ward has demanded three points as Ireland look to get their Nations League promotion bid back on track. 

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell; Tyler Toland, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan; Lucy Quinn, Kyra Carusa, Leanne Kiernan.

