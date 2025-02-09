Humphreys spins Ireland to brink of victory against Zimbabwe

SPINNER MATTHEW HUMPHREYS took four wickets as Ireland reduced Zimbabwe to 183 for seven on a rain-hit fourth day on Sunday, leaving them well-poised for victory in the one-off Test in Bulawayo.

He shared the individual honours with Zimbabwe all-rounder Wessly Madhevere, who struck his first half-century in Test cricket and was unbeaten on 61 at the close.

More than four hours were lost due to two rain interruptions before bad light stopped play 12 minutes ahead of schedule.

Zimbabwe need 109 runs to win on the final day, with a forecast of scattered thunderstorms again threatening to restrict play.

Humphreys, 22, dismissed first-innings star Nick Welch for five late on Saturday and added the prize wickets of Brian Bennett (45) and Johnathan Campbell (33) on Sunday.

The left-arm spinner also claimed the wicket of Nyasha Mayavo (8) to finish with four for 41 at the Queens Sports Club.

His dismissal of Bennett ended a battling 65-run fifth-wicket partnership with Madhevere. A thick edge proved the undoing of the Zimbabwean as wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker reacted sharply to make the catch.

Madhevere then combined with Campbell to add 56 for the sixth wicket before the stand-in captain drove a full toss firmly back at Humphreys, who reacted quickly by sticking out his left hand and clinging on to the catch.

Madhevere, who only came into the team shortly before the match began when skipper Craig Ervine withdrew for the birth of his child, played an assured innings striking seven fours in his undefeated 61 which came from 147 deliveries.

It was a pleasing change of fortunes for the 25-year-old, who has scored 87 runs in this match after ducks in his three previous Test innings.

After the Bulawayo Test, the teams travel north to Harare for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Brief scores:

Ireland 260 and 298 v Zimbabwe 267 and 183-7 (W. Madhevere 61 not out, B. Bennett 45; M. Humphreys 4-41). Play interrupted twice by rain before bad light stopped play 12 minutes ahead of scheduled finish.

Match situation: Zimbabwe need 109 runs to win with three wickets standing