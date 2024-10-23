Ireland's Adam Idah makes full Champions League debut as Celtic hold on

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah made his full Champions League debut tonight, as Celtic drew 0-0 with Atalanta.

The Cork native came off the bench in the Bhoys’ two previous matches in the competition but was handed a start by Brendan Rogers this evening.

Another Irishman, Liam Scales, impressed at the back while Kasper Schmeichel was the key man for Celtic as the Denmark goalkeeper kept Atalanta at bay, in particular in a frantic first half at the Gewiss Stadium.

A combination of Atalanta’s poor finishing and Schmeichel’s strong display between the sticks made sure that Celtic would return to Glasgow from northern Italy with a hard-fought point.

Wednesday’s draw provisionally moved Celtic up to 18th on four points in the new single league table, one point behind unbeaten Atalanta who sit 12th.

After being humiliated 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund last time out, Celtic proved a tougher nut to crack for Atalanta and were rewarded for their spirited rearguard action.

Atalanta should have been comfortably ahead at the break after pushing Celtic back into defending their own area and creating a clutch of chances, most of which fell to Mario Pasalic.

Croatia midfielder Pasalic was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring in the 18th minute when he headed onto the bar before stretching to nod the rebound onto the roof of the net.

Six minutes later Schmeichel just about managed to not let Pasalic’s low first-time finish through his legs before Davide Zappacosta blasted another good opportunity over from near the penalty spot.

And Schmeichel again kept the scores level just before half-time with a fantastic save from Mateo Retegui’s powerful header.

Atalanta were clearly on top but while the match remained goalless Celtic still had a chance to snatch the points, and Marco Carnesecchi had to be at his best to tip over Alex Valle’s deflected effort five minutes after the restart.

But that was Celtic’s last real foray forward as Atalanta continued to push for the win but bumped up against a green and white wall which refused to buckle under the pressure.

In tonight’s other early Champions League game, Bayer Leverkusen were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Brest, with Germany starlet Florian Wirtz netting for the visitors.

A third goal in three Champions League outings for Wirtz handed Leverkusen the advantage, but Pierre Lees-Melou crashed home a volley to level matters in the first period.

Both sides went into the match with 100% records from their two outings so far in the league phase.

They now sit third and fourth in the table on seven points, with Brest ahead on goals scored.

– © AFP 2024