Ireland's Adam Olaniyan turns pro, set for Dublin debut in March

IRISH BOXER Adam Olaniyan is turning pro and is set to make his debut at Dublin’s 3Arena on 14 March, live on DAZN.

A press release today confirmed that the 19-year-old Irish heavyweight has linked up with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

The two-time European gold medalist and seven-time national champion will be trained by veteran coach Paul Stevenson at the Everton Red Triangle gym in Liverpool, working alongside British fighters such as Nick Ball and Andrew Cain.

Olaniyan will be managed by Brian Peters, who is best known for working alongside Katie Taylor.

The Tallaght native’s debut will take place on the card headlined by the WBA world super featherweight title clash between Jazza Dickens and Anthony Cacace.

“This felt like the right time to make the switch to the pros, and it’s great to be doing that with the backing of Frank Warren and Queensberry,” said Olaniyan. “They really are the home of the heavyweights right now, so it’s the perfect place for me to develop.

“I’m obviously still very young, and I know I will have to serve my apprenticeship as a pro, but I’ve already proved as an amateur that I can be the best in the world, and of course, the goal remains the same as a professional. I want to become Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion and bring all those belts back to Dublin.”

Hall of Fame promoter Warren added, “He is clearly a very special and gifted young heavyweight who excelled as an amateur. It is the perfect time for him to turn professional and make himself known throughout the world, at a time when the heavyweights are dominating the boxing landscape.

“Every fighter is different, and we will bring Adam along at the correct pace and make sure he gets all the experience he needs. He is with a top trainer in Paul, and the environment in his gym will bring the very best out of him and see to it that Ireland will have a heavyweight star to be proud of.”