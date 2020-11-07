BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland's clash with England on Thursday to be broadcast live by RTÉ

The game will be played behind closed doors at Wembley.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 8:33 PM
Wembley plays host to Stephen Kenny's side on Thursday.
Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

IRISH VIEWERS WILL have free-to-air access to the international friendly between England and the Republic of Ireland.

It was confirmed this evening that Thursday’s game, which is to be played behind closed doors at Wembley, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

The fixture (8pm kick-off) will be the first between the two nations since a goalless draw at the Aviva Stadium in 2015.

It will also be the first meeting of Ireland and England carried live on RTÉ television since the infamous 1995 game that was abandoned following a riot caused by English hooligans at Lansdowne Road.

RTÉ’s coverage is to begin at 7.30pm, with Darragh Maloney and Richie Sadlier in studio. George Hamilton will provide commentary.

Stephen Kenny will be aiming for the first win of his reign as Ireland manager when the Boys in Green take on Gareth Southgate’s side.

The game will act as a warm-up for a Uefa Nations League double-header; Ireland are scheduled to take on Wales in Cardiff a week from tomorrow, before welcoming Bulgaria to Dublin the following Wednesday.

Paul Dollery
