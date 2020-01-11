Irish teen Keane Barry becomes dual darts world champion

IRELAND’S KEANE BARRY defeated reigning champion Leighton Bennett of England at the BDO World Youths Championship final in London’s O2 on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Meath native is now a dual world champion, after winning the the JDC World Junior Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace last month.
Barry overcame his 14-year-old opponent 3-0 to continue a memorable couple of weeks that also saw him make his debut in the PDC World Championships, when he was the youngest player in this year’s draw and the third-youngest player ever in the senior competition.
The teen from Duleek will next attempt to secure a full PDC tour card when he competes at Q School later this month.Source: TungstenTales/YouTube
BDO World Youth Champion 2020👊🎯 what a match fair play to @L8tonbennett and thanks to everyone who supported me!!— Keane Barry (@KBarry180) January 11, 2020
Thanks to my sponsors @TargetDarts @TargetDartsJP @FittonDarryl @Garryplummer @BHospodarska ❤ pic.twitter.com/6PjpndghAn
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (5)