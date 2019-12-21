This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Keane Barry wins Junior World Darts Championship in the Ally Pally

Meath teen won Saturday morning’s final in London.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 1:16 PM
Barry: "Everything you ever dream of."
Image: @JDCDarts/Twitter
Barry:
Barry: "Everything you ever dream of."
Image: @JDCDarts/Twitter

IRISH TEENAGER KEANE Barry has won the JDC World Junior Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year-old beat Adam Gawlas of the Czech Republic 5-3 in Saturday morning’s final.

“It’s amazing really,” Barry said. “It’s kinda everything you ever dream of, to be world champion.”

Earlier this week, the Duleek native made his debut in the PDC World Championships, making him the youngest player in this year’s draw and the third-youngest player ever in the senior competition.

