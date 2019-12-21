Ireland's Keane Barry wins Junior World Darts Championship in the Ally Pally

Barry: "Everything you ever dream of."

IRISH TEENAGER KEANE Barry has won the JDC World Junior Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year-old beat Adam Gawlas of the Czech Republic 5-3 in Saturday morning’s final.

“It’s amazing really,” Barry said. “It’s kinda everything you ever dream of, to be world champion.”

Earlier this week, the Duleek native made his debut in the PDC World Championships, making him the youngest player in this year’s draw and the third-youngest player ever in the senior competition.

Irish sensation Keane Barry reacts to becoming @JDCdarts World Champion... pic.twitter.com/2RL44eXVaj — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

