Ireland's Manning on target, Kenny scores first goal since Celtic move

Championship results on Saturday:

Derby 3-1 Blackburn

Leicester 0-2 Norwich

Portsmouth 0-1 Hull

Charlton 0-1 Wrexham

Coventry 2-1 Stoke

Ipswich 3-0 Swansea

Oxford 2-1 West Brom

Preston 0-2 Millwall

QPR 0-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON’S GOOD RUN of form continued as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Hillsborough, with Irish international Ryan Manning among the scorers.

The League One-bound hosts showed spirit to keep themselves in the game, but ultimately, the Saints’ quality proved too much to handle.

This was Wednesday’s first match at home since relegation was confirmed at Bramall Lane after defeat in the Steel City derby.

Southampton were undefeated in eight in all competitions before coming into this one and knew three points were a must to keep the pressure on sixth-placed Wrexham.

The first chance of the game came following a neat move from the visitors. Cyle Larin looked to finish it off, but emergency loan goalkeeper Seny Dieng got down well to keep him out.

The clean sheet was not preserved for long, though, as the Saints went ahead in the 17th minute. Leo Scienza’s cross fell to James Bree in the box, and he poked home to get his third goal in four games.

Southampton were on the hunt for more for the remainder of the half. Scienza whipped in a dangerous corner, and Dieng was at full stretch to push the ball off the line. Moments later, Larin dragged his shot wide of the mark when played through on goal.

The visitors got the second goal their dominance deserved in the first minute of added time before the interval. Manning curled home a brilliant free-kick from the right-hand side of the box, and the Saints went in at the break, good value for their lead.

RYAN MANNING CURLS IN A STUNNING FREE-KICK!

THE KEEPER IS BEATEN AGAIN



In the 57th minute, the Owls gave themselves a glimmer of hope. Captain Liam Palmer kept the ball alive from a corner, Jamal Lowe flicked it on, and Jerry Yates was there with a diving header to claim his first goal for the club.

Following that goal, the hosts started to show real belief and nearly found an equaliser. The roles were reversed this time, with Yates teeing up Lowe, but Daniel Peretz got down well to deny him.

The Owls’ hopes of a comeback were dashed in the 71st minute as they conceded from another set-piece. Another Scienza corner caused chaos in the Wednesday box, and Taylor-Harwood Bellis hammered the ball home to restore Southampton’s two-goal advantage.

Wednesday pushed right to the very end to get back into the game, Yates fluffing his lines in injury time in front of an open goal. However, the Saints held on to their 3-1 lead and took maximum points with them back down to the south coast.

Elsewhere, in League One, Irish international Callum Robinson was among the scorers, as top-of-the-table Cardiff City won 4-0 away at Doncaster Rovers.

Johnny Kenny’s seventh goal in all competitions this season and first since joining Bolton on loan from Celtic in January helped the promotion hopefuls earn a 5-1 victory at Exeter City.

Former Ireland international David McGoldrick hit a hat-trick as Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley, who sit 13th, secured a 3-1 win away to Leyton Orient.

Finally, in the National League, ex-Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly was on target as Carlisle United won 2-1 away to Eastleigh.