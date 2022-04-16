Ireland's Troy Parrott on target but MK Dons suffer blow in promotion chase

A CLINICAL Troy Parrott finish only proved a consolation as MK Dons were beaten 3-2 by Sheffield Wednesday in League One this evening.

Goals from Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory and an incredible 50-yard lob from Barry Bannan had put the visitors in control before the Dublin-born Tottenham loanee got one back shortly before half-time.

Scott Twine’s stoppage-time goal set up a tense climax, but the Owls held out for a big win.

It means Wednesday move up to fifth in the table, while MK Dons stay third, outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Two other Irish players started for Liam Manning’s side, with defender Warren O’Hora and midfielder Conor Coventry, who is on loan from West Ham, each completing 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, for their opponents, QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo was an unused sub.

The result was good news for Rotherham, who earlier today beat Ipswich 1-0 thanks to a Michael Smith goal.

Chiedozie Ogbene started up front for the side who are currently second in League One, while Ireland U21 international Joshua Kayode was an unused sub.

In the only other League One match taking place today, table toppers Wigan suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to 12th-place Cambridge United.

Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith registered first-half goals for the visitors before Tom Naylor grabbed a late consolation.

Will Keane completed 90 minutes for the Latics, who had been on a nine-game unbeaten run and remain four points clear at the top with four games remaining.