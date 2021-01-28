BE PART OF THE TEAM

IRFU cancel All-Ireland leagues for 2020-21 season due to Covid-19

The women’s interprovincial series has also been cancelled.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 3:25 PM
6 minutes ago 412 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5338224
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
THE IRFU HAVE announced the cancellation of the 2020-21 Energia All-Ireland Leagues for men and women due to the on-going impact of Covid-19.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Union Committee while the women’s interprovincial series will also not take place until next season.

The IRFU have stated that they and the four provinces will now work with clubs to look  alternative forms of rugby which may provide players with action later in the year.

Greg Barrett, Chair of the IRFU Rugby Committee, said, “As Covid-19 continues to impact our lives we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020/21 All Ireland Leagues and the women’s interprovincial championship.

“A huge amount of work is on-going, and we continue to look at avenues that may provide players and clubs with the rugby that they love.

“In the meantime, we will continue to innovate and develop education opportunities that can help players developing skills beyond the traditional forms of training for the game. With over 10,000 players signed up to our ‘Level Up’ workshops, we are helping players develop understanding and skills that will stand to them for many seasons to come.

“Our commitment to players and our clubs remains clear – we will continue to adopt a flexible approach to season planning and will proceed with rugby when cleared to do so by government guidelines.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

