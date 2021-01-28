IRFU cancel All-Ireland leagues for 2020-21 season due to Covid-19

THE IRFU HAVE announced the cancellation of the 2020-21 Energia All-Ireland Leagues for men and women due to the on-going impact of Covid-19.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Union Committee while the women’s interprovincial series will also not take place until next season.

#EnergiaAIL



Following a meeting of the Union Committee it has been decided that the 2020/21 Energia All Ireland League will not proceed, due to the on-going impact of Covid-19.https://t.co/YzwHzwQyJs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 28, 2021

The IRFU have stated that they and the four provinces will now work with clubs to look alternative forms of rugby which may provide players with action later in the year.

Greg Barrett, Chair of the IRFU Rugby Committee, said, “As Covid-19 continues to impact our lives we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020/21 All Ireland Leagues and the women’s interprovincial championship.

“A huge amount of work is on-going, and we continue to look at avenues that may provide players and clubs with the rugby that they love.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“In the meantime, we will continue to innovate and develop education opportunities that can help players developing skills beyond the traditional forms of training for the game. With over 10,000 players signed up to our ‘Level Up’ workshops, we are helping players develop understanding and skills that will stand to them for many seasons to come.

“Our commitment to players and our clubs remains clear – we will continue to adopt a flexible approach to season planning and will proceed with rugby when cleared to do so by government guidelines.”