Joyous scenes as Irish dressage team qualify for Olympic Games for first time ever

THE IRISH DRESSAGE team have made history by qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time ever.

A team consisting of Judy Reynolds, Kate Dwyer, Heike Holstein and Anna Merveldt earned a place at Tokyo 2020 at the European Championships in Rotterdam today.

There were just three spots available at the event. With Germany, Britain, Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands having already qualified, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, France and Finland were the other countries competing for a spot.

Spread over two days, Dwyer and Holstein competed on Monday, securing scores of 66.180% and 69.472% respectively.

That left Ireland in 10th place from 15 full teams going into the final day.

Anna Merveldt with Esporim then scored 67.717% earlier today, before Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K registered a brilliant 76.351% that left the Irish team on a final score of 213.40, which was ultimately enough to book their spot in Tokyo.

**BREAKING NEWS** IRISH Dressage team qualify for

Olympic Games

INCREDIBLE news from the European Championships @ECRotterdam2019 - The Irish Dressage team qualify for an Olympic Games for first time ever#GirlsInGreen @Tokyo2020 @TeamIreland @SportIreland @RTESport @OffTheBall pic.twitter.com/E7DtsLgUSq — Team IRL Equestrian (@TeamIRLEq) August 20, 2019

Whaaaaat!! Did @JudyReynoldsIRL just secure @Tokyo2020 qualification for @TeamIRLEq?!!



A nail biting few minutes in store for the Irish support squad here @ECRotterdam2019 to see if it was enough! 😱#FEIEuros2019 pic.twitter.com/09ApXVcHpZ — The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 20, 2019

