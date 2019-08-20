This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joyous scenes as Irish dressage team qualify for Olympic Games for first time ever

Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K scored a brilliant 76.351% to help book their spot.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,621 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4774654
Ireland's Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K (file pic).
Image: Libby Law/INPHO
Ireland's Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K (file pic).
Ireland's Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K (file pic).
Image: Libby Law/INPHO

THE IRISH DRESSAGE team have made history by qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time ever.

A team consisting of Judy Reynolds, Kate Dwyer, Heike Holstein and Anna Merveldt earned a place at Tokyo 2020 at the European Championships in Rotterdam today.

There were just three spots available at the event. With Germany, Britain, Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands having already qualified, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, France and Finland were the other countries competing for a spot.

Spread over two days, Dwyer and Holstein competed on Monday, securing scores of 66.180% and 69.472% respectively.

That left Ireland in 10th place from 15 full teams going into the final day.

Anna Merveldt with Esporim then scored 67.717% earlier today, before Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K registered a brilliant 76.351% that left the Irish team on a final score of 213.40, which was ultimately enough to book their spot in Tokyo.

More to follow

