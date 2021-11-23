Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Irish-eligible winger continues rich vein of form

Marcus Harness scored his eighth goal in 12 appearances for Portsmouth this evening.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 10:55 PM
26 minutes ago 1,432 Views 1 Comment
Marcus Harness of Portsmouth celebrates (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH-ELIGIBLE WINGER Marcus Harness continued his rich vein of form in League One tonight.

Gavin Bazunu, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams and Ronan Curtis also started, as Portsmouth beat Lincoln 3-0.

Coventry-born Harness, who declared for Ireland in 2019, opened the scoring in the game, making it eight goals in his last 12 appearances and nine in total for the winger this season. 

The player’s excellent recent form has seen him linked with a Championship move to Blackburn Rovers and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will also be encouraged by the 25-year-old’s progress.

Elsewhere, recent Ireland debutant Will Keane scored a late goal as Wigan earned a 2-2 draw with Cambridge.

33-year-old Eoin Doyle got his seventh goal of the season as Bolton beat Doncaster 3-0.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally was on target as he helped Oxford United beat Fleetwood Town 3-1.

Dublin-born defender Sean Long scored his first goal of the season as Cheltenham Town beat Gillingham 2-0.

Cork’s Anthony O’Connor headed home his first league goal for Morecambe, as they earned a late 2-2 draw with Charlton.

In League Two, Padraig Amond scored a consolation, as Exeter were beaten 3-1 by Colchester.

There was worrying news for Jim Crawford, meanwhile, as Southampton loanee, Will Ferry, went off injured during Crawley Town’s 1-1 draw with Newport. 

