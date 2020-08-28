This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 August, 2020
Organisers cancel 2020 Irish Grand National

Initially postponed because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Fairyhouse race has now been called off entirely.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 28 Aug 2020, 1:30 PM
34 minutes ago 3,186 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5189002
Ruby Walsh aboard Burrows Saint on the way to winning the 2019 Irish Grand National.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ruby Walsh aboard Burrows Saint on the way to winning the 2019 Irish Grand National.
Ruby Walsh aboard Burrows Saint on the way to winning the 2019 Irish Grand National.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE 2020 IRISH Grand National has been cancelled, organisers confirmed today. 

The race was initially postponed from the Easter Festival at Fairyhouse earlier this year, and plans to stage it as part of an expanded National Hunt schedule have now been cancelled. 

Horse Racing Ireland cited the probability of crowd restrictions continuing for some time along with a desire to give trainers as much certainty as possible in relation to the preparation of their horses in explaining their decision. 

The prizemoney has been redirected to two of the winter’s bigger races, the Ladbrokes Troytown at Navan on 8 November and the Bar One Porterstown Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on 29 November. Both of these races will now be worth €125,000. 

“The BoyleSports Irish Grand National is known by many as the ‘People’s Race’ so to stage the race at Fairyhouse without that huge community of locals and racing fans, just wouldn’t feel the same”, said Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse.

“I know that the race will return as big as ever in 2021 and would like to sincerely thank BoyleSports for their loyal support of the race.

“I’m delighted to see that the Bar One Porterstown Handicap Chase, which features on an incredible day’s racing here on 29 November, with three Grade 1s alongside it, will benefit from a prizemoney boost.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
