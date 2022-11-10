Nine Irish players left in AFLW race with Mayo showdown in store this weekend

THE LIKELIHOOD OF another Irish Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] Premiership champion remains high, with nine players from these shores still standing amidst the 2022 finals series.

22 Irish players in total were involved this season, and that number was whittled down to 10 for the business end. Mayo’s Rachel Kearns and her Geelong Cats side bowed out after last weekend’s round of games.

Nine players remain across six teams, with the semi-finals, preliminary finals and the all-important Grand Final down for decision over the next three weekends.

Irish involvement is guaranteed in the showpiece.

Richmond Tigers and North Melbourne Kangaroos, and Adelaide Crows and Collingwood Magpies, face off in Saturday’s semi-finals — effectively quarter-finals to us.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork star Erika O’Shea have impressed for North Melbourne this season, while there’s huge Irish interest and a Mayo showdown in the other battle: Ailish Considine (Clare) and Niamh Kelly (Mayo) both play with Adelaide, while Sarah Rowe (Mayo) and Aisling Sheridan (Cavan) are on the books at Collingwood.

Kelly joined Adelaide from West Coast Eagles ahead of this season. Source: AAP/PA Images

There are injury concerns though. Rowe is due to undergo a fitness test after sustaining a knee setback last week. Considine will likely again be absent for Adelaide as she continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but O’Shea is expected to return for North after recently missing out through an eye injury.

There will be deferred live coverage of both games on TG4 on Saturday.

Tipperary ace Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane side, and Melbourne — home of Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin — lie in wait in the preliminary finals, both teams securing their safe passage in last weekend’s round of games.

Considine (2019, 2022) and O’Dwyer (2021) are Ireland’s only AFLW champions. Adelaide Crows are the reigning Premiers, having won their third title in five seasons in April.

Best & Fairest - Runner Up



Big Congrats to @aish_mac who has finished second in the @eaglesaflw Best & Fairest after a brilliant AFLW Season 7 🙌



Aisling was also announced as our @aflw_ireland IRISH PLAYER OF THE YEAR last week 💚#AFLW #aflwomens #AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/dHIqWkS11U — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Aisling McCarthy has finished second in the West Coast Eagles Best & Fairest Award after a glittering season. The Tipperary star and her team are out of the race, though the accolade rounds off a challenging campaign on a high.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7 remaining Fixtures

Saturday 12 November

Semi-final 1: Richmond Tigers v North Melbourne Kangaroos (Vikki Wall, Erika O’Shea), Swinburne Centre, 2.40am Irish time

Semi-final 2: Adelaide Crows (Ailish Considine, Niamh Kelly) vs Collingwood Magpies (Sarah Rowe, Aisling Sheridan), Unley Oval, 4.40am Irish time

Weekend of 19/20 November

Preliminary Final 1: Brisbane (Orla O’Dwyer) vs Adelaide/Collingwood

Preliminary Final 2: Melbourne (Sinéad Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin) vs Richmond/North

