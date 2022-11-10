Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

Nine Irish players left in AFLW race with Mayo showdown in store this weekend

There’s two finals series games down for decision on Saturday.

1 hour ago 2,257 Views 0 Comments
Sarah Rowe is an injury concern, though.
Sarah Rowe is an injury concern, though.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE LIKELIHOOD OF another Irish Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] Premiership champion remains high, with nine players from these shores still standing amidst the 2022 finals series.

22 Irish players in total were involved this season, and that number was whittled down to 10 for the business end. Mayo’s Rachel Kearns and her Geelong Cats side bowed out after last weekend’s round of games.

Nine players remain across six teams, with the semi-finals, preliminary finals and the all-important Grand Final down for decision over the next three weekends.

Irish involvement is guaranteed in the showpiece.

Richmond Tigers and North Melbourne Kangaroos, and Adelaide Crows and Collingwood Magpies, face off in Saturday’s semi-finals — effectively quarter-finals to us.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork star Erika O’Shea have impressed for North Melbourne this season, while there’s huge Irish interest and a Mayo showdown in the other battle: Ailish Considine (Clare) and Niamh Kelly (Mayo) both play with Adelaide, while Sarah Rowe (Mayo) and Aisling Sheridan (Cavan) are on the books at Collingwood.

aflw-crows-cats Kelly joined Adelaide from West Coast Eagles ahead of this season. Source: AAP/PA Images

There are injury concerns though. Rowe is due to undergo a fitness test after sustaining a knee setback last week. Considine will likely again be absent for Adelaide as she continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but O’Shea is expected to return for North after recently missing out through an eye injury.

There will be deferred live coverage of both games on TG4 on Saturday.

Tipperary ace Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane side, and Melbourne — home of Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin — lie in wait in the preliminary finals, both teams securing their safe passage in last weekend’s round of games.

Considine (2019, 2022) and O’Dwyer (2021) are Ireland’s only AFLW champions. Adelaide Crows are the reigning Premiers, having won their third title in five seasons in April.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Aisling McCarthy has finished second in the West Coast Eagles Best & Fairest Award after a glittering season. The Tipperary star and her team are out of the race, though the accolade rounds off a challenging campaign on a high.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7 remaining Fixtures

Saturday 12 November

  • Semi-final 1: Richmond Tigers v North Melbourne Kangaroos (Vikki Wall, Erika O’Shea), Swinburne Centre, 2.40am Irish time
  • Semi-final 2: Adelaide Crows (Ailish Considine, Niamh Kelly) vs Collingwood Magpies (Sarah Rowe, Aisling Sheridan), Unley Oval, 4.40am Irish time

Weekend of 19/20 November

  • Preliminary Final 1: Brisbane (Orla O’Dwyer) vs Adelaide/Collingwood
  • Preliminary Final 2: Melbourne (Sinéad Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin) vs Richmond/North

Weekend of 26/27 November

  • AFLW Grand Final: Winner of PF1 vs Winner of PF2.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie