Irish jockey Donnacha O'Brien retires at 21

IRISH JOCKEY DONNACHA O’Brien has announced his retirement.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of renowned trainer Aidan O’Brien and brother of jockey and trainer Joseph O’Brien, said he wanted to focus on training from now on.

He enjoyed significant success during his short career. He was crowned Irish champion jockey earlier this year, retaining his 2018 title.

He also won the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October and picked up 10 top-level wins in total.

“After thinking about things for a while, I have decided to concentrate on training next year,” O’Brien wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Riding has been very good to me and I owe everything to the people around me.

“I want to give special thanks to the Magnier, Smith and Tabor families, along with my own family, for all their support.

“I look forward to training a small group of horses next year, and will hopefully build from there.”

