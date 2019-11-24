This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish jockey Donnacha O'Brien retires at 21

He said he wanted to focus on training from now on.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 9:58 PM
54 minutes ago 3,178 Views 2 Comments
Donnacha O'Brien (file pic).
Image: Peter Mooney/INPHO
Donnacha O'Brien (file pic).
Donnacha O'Brien (file pic).
Image: Peter Mooney/INPHO

IRISH JOCKEY DONNACHA O’Brien has announced his retirement.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of renowned trainer Aidan O’Brien and brother of jockey and trainer Joseph O’Brien, said he wanted to focus on training from now on.

He enjoyed significant success during his short career. He was crowned Irish champion jockey earlier this year, retaining his 2018 title.

He also won the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October and picked up 10 top-level wins in total.

“After thinking about things for a while, I have decided to concentrate on training next year,” O’Brien wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Riding has been very good to me and I owe everything to the people around me.

“I want to give special thanks to the Magnier, Smith and Tabor families, along with my own family, for all their support.

“I look forward to training a small group of horses next year, and will hopefully build from there.”

