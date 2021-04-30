BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 30 April 2021
Irish midfielder Jamie McGrath 'could have a pick of a number of clubs'

The form of the 24-year-old St Mirren midfielder has generated plenty of interest in his services.

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Apr 2021, 5:35 PM
Jamie McGrath pictured while on Republic of Ireland U21 duty for a game against Germany back in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST MIRREN DEFENDER Richard Tait hopes that Jamie McGrath will remain at the club for now, but he admits that a transfer for the Irish midfielder seems inevitable.

McGrath, who joined St Mirren from Dundalk in January 2020, has enjoyed a superb season for a club pursuing their highest Scottish Premiership finish in 32 years.

Currently in seventh place, the Buddies are also in contention for Scottish Cup success. They face St Johnstone in a semi-final at Hampden Park a week on Sunday.

Having found the net 15 times from his midfield role, McGrath is St Mirren’s leading scorer so far this season. 

“He’s a fantastic player, I think everyone can see that,” Tait said of the Meath native ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Hamilton Academical.

“He has scored quite a lot of goals this year, but even forgetting about that, his overall play has been outstanding. I always joke with him that he’s the best player in the world.”

McGrath’s form is generating interest in his services from elsewhere, but St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin stated yesterday that “a huge sum of money” would be required to convince the Paisley outfit to part with a key player who’s in contract for another season.

“Having been at Motherwell with a player like David Turnbull who has gone on to play for Celtic, I can see no reason why Jamie McGrath can’t go do the same and play for a big side,” Tait said.

“He could just as easily go down to England and play for one of the big sides down there. I’m really looking forward to playing with Jamie as long as I can and also seeing what his career holds in the future.”

McGrath, who turns 25 in September, represented the Republic of Ireland U21s but remains uncapped at senior level.

Tait added: “As much as I’d love him to be at St Mirren for as long as he can, I think he’s a fantastic player and other teams will see that. He could have a pick of a number of clubs, to be honest with you.” 

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

