Kilkenny midfielder's joy after inspiring FA Cup giantkilling

IRISH MIDFIELDER and player-of-the-match Gavan Holohan savoured the moment as his two goals inspired Grimsby Town to a shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

Few people would have been expecting the side currently 16th in League Two to knock out their Premier League opponents and secure a place in the competition’s quarter-finals, but the 31-year-old midfielder from Kilkenny had other ideas.

After guiding his side to the FA Cup’s last eight for the first time in 84 years, where they will travel to face another Premier League side in Brighton, Holohan told ITV: “For players at our level, you can only dream of days like this. The fans that we brought today, on a Wednesday night, it was just an unbelievable turnout. I’m glad for them, all the players, the staff, and everyone involved with the club.

“We were lucky that there is no VAR in the FA Cup, or we might have been in a bit of trouble. We had to ride our luck a bit, but we knew that was going to be the case, but to a man, even the ones that came off the bench put in an unbelievable shift and I’m happy for everyone.”

The player, who now has seven goals in all competitions from 38 appearances this season, added he was feeling confident ahead of scoring a brace of penalties.

“I fancied myself for one like I always do in a game, but maybe not a brace, and maybe not two penalties. It was a special night — definitely one you dream of.

“I suppose you never plan to take two because it’s very rare that that happens but I actually practiced a few in training this morning, so lucky that I did, it’s paid off.”

For Holohan, his 50th Grimsby appearance last night will surely be remembered as a highlight in a playing career in which he has spent the majority of his time playing in the League of Ireland. As a youngster, he was on the books at both Kilkenny City and Hull City. His senior career included stints at Alfreton Town, Drogheda, Cork City, Galway United, and Waterford, before moving back to England in 2019 upon signing for Hartlepool. He joined Grimsby in March last year, helping them secure promotion to League Two and establishing himself as a regular in the side.

“I’m proud of that [50 games milestone] and proud to play for this club. It’s a family club, everyone is in it together, it means everything to the community of Grimsby, so we’re just glad we could give back tonight.”