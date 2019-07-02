Lowry and Fleetwood among Thursday's early starters as Irish Open hits Lahinch

A DECADE ON from his famous win at Baltray, Shane Lowry will be among the early starters on Thursday morning as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hits the links of Lahinch.

Lowry, the 2009 winner, will play alongside Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Russell Knox for the first two rounds in County Clare, as he bids to continue his recent form and win for the second time this season.

Lowry during today's practice round at Lahinch. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lowry, Fleetwood and Knox will tee off at 8.40am on Thursday, with Graeme McDowell, German Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olsesen off before them at 8.30am.

Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan has been paired with former Masters champion Danny Willett at 9am, while Seamus Power — playing this week on a sponsor’s invite — plays alongside Tom Lewis and Joost Luiten at 9.10am.

Later on Thursday, 2007 winner and next year’s Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington gets his first round underway in a standout three-ball with English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter at 1.10pm, while Paul Dunne plays alongside Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell at 1.35pm.

World number 11, and 2017 winner at Portstewart, Jon Rahm is sure to attract plenty of attention throughout the week, with the Spaniard teeing off alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Matt Wallace in between Harrington and Dunne at 1.20pm.

The tee times flip for Friday’s second round, with Lowry, McDowell, Moynihan and Power among the later starters, with Harrington and Dunne set for a morning tee-time.

Full list of tee times available here.

