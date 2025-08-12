Irish quintet on target in League Cup, good night for Robbie Keane

Updated at 22.55

A GOAL in each half from Irish international Jason Knight and Yu Hirakawa gave Bristol City a 2-0 win over MK Dons in the Carabao Cup first round.

City, who won their Championship opener 4-1 at Sheffield United, took just six minutes to take the lead against their League Two opponents with skipper Knight’s near-post header from a Scott Twine corner looping in via a deflection.

The Dons created their first clear chance in the 29th minute when an unmarked Will Collar mistimed his header from a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans cross and saw the ball sail over.

Lemonheigh-Evans shot wide from the corner of the box, before the hosts threatened with Rob Dickie’s header over the bar from Twine’s 41st-minute free-kick.

Substitute Emil Riis had a 50th-minute shot from Knight’s through-ball blocked, before more brave Dons defending denied Mark Sykes soon after.

It was 2-0 in the 61st minute when substitute Hirakawa controlled Twine’s chip from the right to the far post and cut inside to find the roof of the net with a fierce right-footed drive from 10 yards.

Substitute Josh Stokes struck the bar from 25 yards, and another replacement, Sinclair Armstrong, twice went close in the final minutes — but another goal would have been harsh on the visitors.

Elsewhere, Tyler Goodrham’s fine early strike proved enough as Championship outfit Oxford claimed a narrow 1-0 win over League Two Colchester.

The 22-year-old midfielder showed his class by firing a dipping 22-yard shot over goalkeeper Matt Macey in the ninth minute.

Former Waterford striker Owen Oseni scored twice as Plymouth fought back from 2-0 down to beat Championship side QPR 3-2.

Oseni turned in substitute Caleb Watts’ incisive cross from the left in the 79th minute to complete a remarkable turnaround and secure Argyle’s first competitive win for new head coach Tom Cleverley, celebrating his 36th birthday.

Summer signing Oseni had levelled the scores with a brilliant outside-of-the-boot left-footed finish to turn in Ayman Benarous’ deep cross from the left from an acute angle at the far post in the 54th minute.

Cork’s Jaze Kabia scored his third goal in three games, finding the net in second-half stoppage time from the penalty spot, as Grimsby Town beat fellow League Two side Shrewsbury 3-1.

Ex-Shelbourne player Jack Moylan scored his first goal of the season as Lincoln City won 3-1 away at Harrogate.

Ex-Ireland underage international Jack Bonham was the hero as Stoke edged out spirited Walsall 4-3 on penalties to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup after a goalless draw in normal time.

The Stoke goalkeeper, who saved Albert Adomah’s spot-kick, fired home the winning penalty after a goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium.

Earlier in the shootout, youngster Jonny Stuttle fired his effort over for the visitors before Sam Hornby kept out Divin Mubama’s effort.

Meanwhile, it was a good night for Robbie Keane’s Ferencváros in their Champions League third qualifying round encounter.

The Hungarian side won 3-0 at home to Ludogorets and advanced 3-0 on aggregate, with Irish international Callum O’Dowda starting the game, after he joined the club from Cardiff City last month.

Barnabás Varga gave the hosts the lead shortly before half-time, and the same player doubled their advantage in the 79th minute.

A late goal from Gábor Szalai put the victory beyond doubt as the reigning Hungarian champions moved to within one tie of the Champions League group stage/league phase.

Ferencváros will next play Shelbourne’s conquerors Qarabağ in the play-off round, over two legs on 19 and 27 August.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy