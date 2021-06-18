Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 June 2021
Fintan McCarthy to partner Paul O'Donovan in boat at the Olympic Games

There will be no O’Donovan brothers duo at this summer’s games.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 18 Jun 2021, 2:27 PM
55 minutes ago 1,286 Views 0 Comments
Fintan McCarthy (left) and Paul O'Donovan.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Fintan McCarthy (left) and Paul O'Donovan.
Fintan McCarthy (left) and Paul O'Donovan.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

IRELAND WILL SEND a record-sized team of 13 rowers to the Tokyo Olympics, with Fintan McCarthy partnering Paul O’Donovan in the lightweight men’s double scull. 

Paul O’Donovan won silver alongside his brother Gary in that event at the Rio Olympics five years ago, but the latter has been displaced by fellow Skibbereen rower McCarthy this time around. Gary O’Donovan has been named as first reserve. 

Paul O’Donovan and McCarthy won gold at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese earlier this year. 

Elsewhere, reigning world champion Sanita Puspure will represent Ireland in the women’s single scull, while Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle will compete in the men’s double scull. The schedule will see Puspure as the first athlete to represent Ireland at the Games. 

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh will compete in the women’s four, with Kerry duo Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley representing Ireland in the women’s pair and Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen competing in the lightweight women’s double scull. 

The Games begin in Tokyo on 23 July. 

TEAM IRELAND TOKYO ROWERS

Lightweight Men’s Double Scull (LM2X)

Fintan McCarthy (Cork)

Paul O’Donovan (Cork)

Gary O’Donovan (Cork) – Reserve

Women’s Single (W1X)

Sanita Puspure (Cork)

Men’s Double Scull (M2X)

Ronan Byrne (Cork)

Philip Doyle (Belfast)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel) – Reserve

Women’s Four (W4-)

Emily Hegarty (Cork)

Fiona Murtagh (Galway)

Eimear Lambe (Dublin)

Aifric Keogh (Galway)

Tara Hanlon (Cork) – Reserve

Women’s Pair (W2-)

Monika Dukarska (Kerry)

Aileen Crowley (Kerry)

Lightweight Women’s Double Scull (LW2X)

Aoife Casey (Cork)

Margaret Cremen (Cork)

Lydia Heaphy (Cork) – Reserve

