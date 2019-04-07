This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland romp to final victory over hosts at Hong Kong Rugby 7s

The win means Ireland have been promoted to the elite level of the game for 2020.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 10:21 AM
33 minutes ago 2,791 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580680
An emotional Greg O'Shea embraces a teammate after Ireland's Sevens win against Hong Kong.
Image: World Rugby Sevens Twitter
An emotional Greg O'Shea embraces a teammate after Ireland's Sevens win against Hong Kong.
An emotional Greg O'Shea embraces a teammate after Ireland's Sevens win against Hong Kong.
Image: World Rugby Sevens Twitter

IRELAND HAVE BEEN elevated to the elite level of Rugby Sevens following a 28-7 win over the hosts at this morning’s Hong Kong Sevens. 

It’s effectively a promotion for Ireland: the win means they will be a core team in the World Rugby Sevens Series from 2020, where they will compete against the best teams in the world. 

Ireland progressed to today’s final with a 19-10 win against Germany in the early hours of this morning, and flew out of the traps with a third-minute try by Harry McNulty. 

They doubled their lead to 14-0 just before the break when Greg O’Shea crossed. 

The quicksilver Jordon Conroy then capped his fine tournament with a third try immediately after the restart.

 

Tom McQueen crossed for Hong Kong with 90 seconds to go while Ireland had lost O’Shea to a yellow card, but any possible nerves were immediately assuaged with a riposte try from Terry Kennedy.

Irish captain Billy Dardis reflected on the achievement at full-time.

“We’re just delighted with this. The last 24 months have been a long, hard road. To finally do it…we all just stood on the pitch and couldn’t move. We’re just speechless. It’s class, it’s class.”

Before making the step-up to the world series for 2020, their attention switches to the qualifiers for the Olympic Games later this year. 

 Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie