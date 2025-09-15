Ricky Hatton remembered as 'man of the people' by Irish sports stars as tributes flow

IRISH SPORT STARS are among those sharing tributes to former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, 46, after he was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Co Monaghan boxing legend Barry McGuigan remembered Hatton as a “spectacular fighter” and a “man of the people”.

“I’m absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Ricky Hatton,” he posted on X.

“A great man inside the ring and a wonderful man outside of it.”

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, fighting against boxers such as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Greater Manchester Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Former professional Belfast boxer Ryan Burnett, who was trained and managed by Hatton, shared a tribute on Instagram.

“My trainer, manager, promoter, my friend, you’ll be so sorely missed. Love ya mate,” he wrote.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane remembered Hatton as a “warrior”.

“We know how tough that sport is. But my god, he gave everything for that sport, and I think that’s why the fans loved following him,” he said.

He described Hatton’s death as “absolutely shocking”.

‘See you on the other side’

Stars from Hatton’s native UK have also shared tributes to the sports legend.

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher wrote on X he was “absolutely devastated” to hear of Hatton’s death, adding: “It was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x.”

Former Love Island star and fellow boxer Tommy Fury shared a photo of him and Hatton on Instagram and said he felt “gutted”.

“Heartbroken doesn’t even come close,” he said.

“I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you’ll always be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life.

“I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ.”

Hatton’s brother Matthew, also a boxer, issued a short statement on social media, alongside a collection of photos of the two together.

He wrote: “I love you Richard. See you on the other side X.”

The popular fighter was also remembered as being “one of a kind” by former footballer David Beckham, who posted photos of Hatton to his Instagram stories.

With additional reporting from AFP.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie