Irish striker Kenny stars as Celtic win on O'Neill's return
IRISH STRIKER Johnny Kenny scored a brace as Celtic beat Falkirk 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership tonight.
The match marked the return of Martin O’Neill as manager, as the Derry native agreed to take charge on an interim basis earlier in the week following Brendan Rodgers’ departure.
More to follow
