Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Irish tracks’ chief speak of frustration at on-going crowd restrictions

Requests have been made to host 1,000 spectators each day at Listowel Festival and Irish Champions Weekend.

By Press Association Friday 13 Aug 2021, 4:58 PM
29 minutes ago 196 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5522476

PADDY WALSH, CHIEF executive officer of the Association of Irish Racecourses, has spoken of his members’ frustration as tracks continue to operate with only a limited crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While British racecourses are returning to some kind of normality in terms of racegoers, restrictions still remain in Ireland that cap attendances at 500, with exemptions made to allow 1,000 spectators at the Irish Derby meeting plus the seven days of the Galway Festival.

However, Leopardstown was turned down in a similar appeal and senior officials from AIR met online with representatives from Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Requests for “exceptional circumstances” have been put forward by HRI to the government in relation to next month’s Harvest Festival at Listowel and Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh and Leopardstown, while a request to ease restrictions at racecourses in general and permit increased attendances has also been submitted.

A further application concerning a review of indoor dining guidelines at racecourses has been lodged and AIR described itself as “hopeful of some positive news in this regard”.

But the pace of progress is proving a challenge for Walsh and his members.

He said: “Although we appreciate that navigating the reopening of society and easing of restrictions is an onerous task, our members are frustrated.

“They have done everything that has been asked of them, facilities have been turned inside out to ensure that protocols and guidelines have been meticulously adhered to at tracks nationwide.

2.45249598 Leopardstown will host day one of Irish Champions Weekend next month.

“While the association fully respects public health, restrictions have eased considerably in other sectors and sports and we would like to see more progress in this regard for our members and the wider horse racing industry.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A press release from AIR further added: “Close consultation will continue over the coming weeks with all parties committed to playing their role in supporting the industry’s best efforts to encourage the easing of restrictions all the while protecting the continuity of racing and overall public health.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie