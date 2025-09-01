Idah switches to Swansea, Ogbene joins Sheffield United on loan, Obafemi heads to Germany

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Adam Idah has signed for Swansea City from Celtic on what has been a busy transfer deadline day for Irish stars.

Idah’s move to Swansea is subject to international clearance, the club has announced.

The 24-year-old joins the Swans for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a five-year contract in SA1. Idah, who will wear the number 33 shirt, joins Swansea having won two Scottish league titles, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup with Celtic.

“Adam’s all-round ability and his experience at the highest level make him a quality addition to our squad, and his signing is an indication of our ambitions for the club moving forward. We are delighted to have secured his services.

“He is an ambitious young player who wants to play a big role in what we are trying to build at Swansea, and his movement and ability to stretch defences will be a real asset to us.”

✍️ Welcome, Idah! ☘️



We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Adam Idah from Celtic, subject to international clearance.



👉 https://t.co/Ehc8tWvjkS pic.twitter.com/lxZlQfmfRu — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Chiedozie Ogbene has joined Sheffield United on loan from Ipswich for the 2025/26 season.

He was given permission to leave the Ireland camp to complete a medical and sign for United ahead of returning to Republic of Ireland duty.

Ogbene has been named in Republic of Ireland’s 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Hungary and Armenia after a difficult period in which he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last October.

The injury limited his gametime during the 2024/2025 campaign as the winger seeks regular minutes at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have completed the deadline day signing of Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene. 🇮🇪 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 1, 2025

“I’m very happy and excited,” Ogbene told the Sheffield United website about the move. “It is an honour to be at a great club. I’ve lived here for four years, so I like to think I know what this club means to the people and the city. It is a huge honour to be here.

“I have a feeling about what Sheffield United means to the people, so to be part of it now and to be immersed into this club which has over 130 years of incredible history, and has a passionate fanbase, it is something I want to be part of.

“It is almost like my second home in England and given the stature it was one I had to take. It is an opportunity you don’t pass up on.”

We can confirm that forward Michael Obafemi has joined Bundesliga.2 side VfL Bochum on a season-long loan deal. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 1, 2025

Michael Obafemi has joined German second-tier side VfL Bochum on a season-long loan deal from Burnley.

The 25-year-old striker joined the Clarets in January 2023 and has made 16 appearances, with loan spells at Millwall and Plymouth Argyle during the last two seasons.

Obafemi, who was not included in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad, says he is looking forward to the new challenge in his career.

Michael speaks 🗣️



"I've heard a lot about the fans in blue and white. The atmosphere here in the stadium is supposed to be very passionate, I like that. That's not the only reason why I'm very happy to move to Bochum, it's my first stop abroad, so it's something special." pic.twitter.com/yGJBrnlOV3 — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) September 1, 2025

“I’ve heard a lot about the fans in blue and white. The atmosphere here in the stadium is supposed to be very passionate, I like that. That’s not the only reason why I’m very happy to move to Bochum, it’s my first stop abroad, so it’s something special.”

Alan Browne has also secured a loan deal to Middlesbrough from Sunderland. The 30-year-old made 23 appearances for Sunderland last term during their promotion-winning campaign.

Welcome to Boro, Alan Browne! 🤝 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) September 1, 2025

He previously made over 400 appearances for Preston during a decade at Deepdale.