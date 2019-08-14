This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Italy international linked with Man United and Tottenham signs new Roma deal

Nicolo Zaniolo has penned a five-year contract reportedly worth €2 million a season.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,066 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4766469
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL MIDFIELDER Nicolo Zaniolo has extended his contract with Serie A side Roma, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rising star has been rewarded for a strong first season in Rome with a five-year deal that will keep him at the capital club until June 2024.

Zaniolo joined Roma last summer in a deal which saw Radja Nainggolan move the other way to Inter Milan.

He made 36 appearances in his first season and scored six goals, and had been linked with a possible move to clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham.

“I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to tie myself even closer to these colours –- it is exactly what I wanted,” said Zaniolo.

According to reports, the promising midfielder has earned an improved deal from €700,000 a season to €2 million.

“We are certain that he will play a huge role for this team in the future,” said Roma chief executive Guido Fienga.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

