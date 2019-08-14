Italy international linked with Man United and Tottenham signs new Roma deal

ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL MIDFIELDER Nicolo Zaniolo has extended his contract with Serie A side Roma, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rising star has been rewarded for a strong first season in Rome with a five-year deal that will keep him at the capital club until June 2024.

Zaniolo joined Roma last summer in a deal which saw Radja Nainggolan move the other way to Inter Milan.

He made 36 appearances in his first season and scored six goals, and had been linked with a possible move to clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham.

“I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to tie myself even closer to these colours –- it is exactly what I wanted,” said Zaniolo.

According to reports, the promising midfielder has earned an improved deal from €700,000 a season to €2 million.

“We are certain that he will play a huge role for this team in the future,” said Roma chief executive Guido Fienga.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season.

