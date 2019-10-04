Italy include most of their star names in squad for clash with Irish U21s in Dublin

ITALY HAVE INCLUDED a string of high-profile names in their squad for next week’s Euro 2021 qualifier with Ireland at Tallaght.

Everton’s Moise Kean and Patrick Cutrone of Wolves are among the forwards, while Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is among the named midfielders. Although he is only 21, Locatelli is relatively experienced at senior level – he made 48 Serie A appearances for AC Milan up to last year, at which point he moved on to Sassuolo.

Another name to look out for is Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has already been likened to Andrea Pirlo and been subject to interest from Manchester United. Tonali and defender Luca Pellegrini return to the squad having been involved with the Roberto Mancini’s senior squad last month.

Manager Paolo Nicolato does not have all of his talent available to him, however. Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo – who scored twice in a Champions League tie with Porto last year – is not included having been called up to the Italy senior squad.

Stephen Kenny has not been denied players in such circumstances, although there remains a remote chance that Aaron Connolly will be called up to the senior squad should David McGoldrick be ruled out of upcoming games with Georgia and Switzerland.

Ireland top the group with three wins from three, with Italy six points back with two games in hand. The top side in each group will qualify for Euro 2021, with the runners-up guaranteed a play-off.

The game at Tallaght Stadium takes place next Thursday, 10 October, kicking off at 8.05pm.

Italy U21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Trapani), Mattia Del Favero (Piacenza), Alessandro Plizzari (Livorno);

Defenders: Claud Adjapong (Verona), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Enrico Delprato (Livorno), Matteo Gabbia (Milan), Riccardo Marchizza (Spezia), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina), Marco Sala (Virtus Entella) ;

Midfielders: Marco Carraro (Perugia), Davide Frattesi (Empoli), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Giulio Maggiore (Spezia), Fabio Maistro (Salernitana), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone);

Forwards: Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Moise Kean (Everton), Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Ascoli), Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina).