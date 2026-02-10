Itoje returns to captain England for Scotland Six Nations clash

CAPTAIN MARO ITOJE returns as one of two changes for England’s Six Nations trip to Scotland on Saturday as Steve Borthwick’s men look to build on a 12-game winning run.

Second-row Itoje started last weekend’s 48-7 thrashing of Wales on the bench after missing the start of England’s preparations for the tournament to attend his mother’s funeral in Nigeria.

The 31-year-old replaces Alex Coles, while hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie comes in for Jamie George in Borthwick’s only other change.

England are aiming to win the title for the first time since 2020 and made an impressive start at Twickenham.

Scotland’s campaign got off to a disappointing start, losing to Italy in sodden conditions in Rome.

Advertisement

But the Scots have won the last two meetings between the sides at Murrayfield.

“Playing Scotland at Murrayfield is always a fantastic occasion and a challenge we are relishing,” said Borthwick.

“We made a pleasing start to the Championship, but we understand that we must continue to raise our standards.”

Fly-half Fin Smith replaces Marcus Smith among the replacements.

But there is still no place for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who was forced out of the match against Wales with a muscle injury, having initially been named in the starting 15.

England (15-1)

15. Freddie Steward

14. Tom Roebuck

13. Tommy Freeman

12. Fraser Dingwall

11. Henry Arundell

10. George Ford

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Joe Heyes

4. Maro Itoje

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Guy Pepper

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Jamie George

17. Bevan Rodd

18. Trevor Davison

19. Alex Coles

20. Tom Curry

21. Henry Pollock

22. Ben Spencer

23. Fin Smith

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)