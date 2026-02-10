The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Itoje returns to captain England for Scotland Six Nations clash
CAPTAIN MARO ITOJE returns as one of two changes for England’s Six Nations trip to Scotland on Saturday as Steve Borthwick’s men look to build on a 12-game winning run.
Second-row Itoje started last weekend’s 48-7 thrashing of Wales on the bench after missing the start of England’s preparations for the tournament to attend his mother’s funeral in Nigeria.
The 31-year-old replaces Alex Coles, while hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie comes in for Jamie George in Borthwick’s only other change.
England are aiming to win the title for the first time since 2020 and made an impressive start at Twickenham.
Scotland’s campaign got off to a disappointing start, losing to Italy in sodden conditions in Rome.
But the Scots have won the last two meetings between the sides at Murrayfield.
“Playing Scotland at Murrayfield is always a fantastic occasion and a challenge we are relishing,” said Borthwick.
“We made a pleasing start to the Championship, but we understand that we must continue to raise our standards.”
Fly-half Fin Smith replaces Marcus Smith among the replacements.
But there is still no place for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who was forced out of the match against Wales with a muscle injury, having initially been named in the starting 15.
England (15-1)
15. Freddie Steward
14. Tom Roebuck
13. Tommy Freeman
12. Fraser Dingwall
11. Henry Arundell
10. George Ford
9. Alex Mitchell
1. Ellis Genge
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Joe Heyes
4. Maro Itoje
5. Ollie Chessum
6. Guy Pepper
7. Sam Underhill
8. Ben Earl
Replacements:
16. Jamie George
17. Bevan Rodd
18. Trevor Davison
19. Alex Coles
20. Tom Curry
21. Henry Pollock
22. Ben Spencer
23. Fin Smith
Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)
