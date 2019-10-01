This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's a shambles!' - Spurs slammed after Bayern thrashing

Chris Waddle believes the horrible result against the German champions can be attributed to off-field issues.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 11:59 PM
7 minutes ago 78 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4833049
Hugo Lloris (file pic).
Hugo Lloris (file pic).
Hugo Lloris (file pic).

TOTTENHAM HAVE BEEN described as a “shambles” by former Spurs favourite Chris Waddle after their “genuinely shocking” 7-2 capitulation to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals as the north London outfit completely fell apart on their home pitch despite taking the lead through Heung-min Son.

Speaking in his role as a pundit on BBC Radio Five Live , Waddle believes the result was borne out of Spurs’ poor handling of off-field issues and says he does not understand the tactics on the pitch being used by under-pressure coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“I do not get the tactics,” Waddle said. “It’s not playing to their strengths.

“I don’t think Serge Aurier wants to be there, Christian Eriksen hasn’t signed a new contract. There is so much going on off the pitch.

“It should have been dealt with over the summer instead all the contract questions are still going on.

It’s a shambles. You have no idea where you stand. A club of this stature should not be like this. They have to sort it out quickly.”

It was the first time Spurs had conceded seven goals at home in any competition, but the match had started so promising with Son’s 12th minute strike.

However, the lead only lasted three minutes before Joshua Kimmich equalised and despite Spurs having their chances, Bayern took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Robert Lewandowski.

Gnabry’s two-goal burst shortly after the break earned a 4-1 advantage for the Germans and even though Harry Kane pulled one back from the spot, Spurs fell apart to concede three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Former Arsenal player Gnabry scored twice either side of another for Lewandowski, in a result that left Waddle stunned by Spurs’ capitulation.

“It’s a genuinely shocking scoreline,” Waddle said. 

Tottenham going forward are quite good — you have so many players there who can score goals but the forwards cannot win the games on their own.

“[They] played so well for the first 20 minutes but then they got tired and Bayern Munich attacked. They completely took them apart.”

Tottenham will have the opportunity to bounce back in the Premier League on Saturday with a tricky trip to Brighton.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie