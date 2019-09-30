It's hard work watching Man United - Roy Keane

ROY KEANE SAYS it is ‘hard work’ watching Manchester United this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a draw at home to Arsenal on Monday night, their third stalemate of the campaign, and now sit tenth in the Premier League after seven games.

United now have just four wins in their last 16 league games, and former midfielder Keane says the club must remain determined in order to get their season back on track.

“It’s hard work watching them, but I bet it’s hard work for the players too,” Keane told Sky Sports .

“It’s just not happening, but you have to persevere, you have to stick at it, and hopefully things will change.

“But they have to get a big result soon, just to give the players a bit of confidence.”

"You have to give the man a little bit of time." ⏳



Roy Keane insists it is vital that Manchester United stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and trust their young players after their early-season struggles. 🤝🔴



Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/cBe4MNThrk pic.twitter.com/uuETGZAfnj — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) September 30, 2019

The latest result against Unai Emery’s side ensured that United have won fewer than ten points in their opening seven Premier League games for the first time ever, and Keane believes that this is down to a lack of confidence within the squad.

“We talk about winning games consistently, we talk about getting momentum into your team. The effort was there, but there was a real lack of quality. United could have won it 2-0, 3-0, but Arsenal deserve a little bit of credit, they responded well at half time.

“But belief, confidence, a combination of those things is needed,” added Keane. “United aren’t cutting teams open, they get the goal really from a counter attack, and that’s where the team are at the moment.”

The former United captain also suggested that a few more additions to the squad are required in order to challenge for the top four this season, but is sceptical on whether or not the club can bring in the right players for the challenge.

“There’s a real lack of quality, and I think that will worry them. The lack of goals, the lack of opportunities, that will be a big worry for Ole and the rest of the staff.

“They have to go and invest in January, and they probably will do, but are the real top players available in January?

“From what I’ve seen recently from United, if you’re these other teams out there – the West Hams, the Leicesters – if there was ever a chance to get into the top four, it will be this season.”