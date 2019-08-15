This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ITV4 to show Barcelona's La Liga opener in continuation of rights deal

The broadcaster screened weekly matches for the final months of the last campaign.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 9:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,888 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4768213
Barcelona's opening clash with Athletic Bilbao will be shown on ITV.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Barcelona's opening clash with Athletic Bilbao will be shown on ITV.
Barcelona's opening clash with Athletic Bilbao will be shown on ITV.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ITV AND LA Liga have confirmed a continuation of their broadcast partnership which allows weekly match coverage to be shown in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The television station previously held limited rights to games in February after the streaming service Eleven Sports was forced to renegotiate their exclusive rights deal in December.

ITV screened weekly matches for the remainder of the campaign, along with showing a midweek highlights programme.

The partnership is now set to continue with the broadcaster announcing a new deal for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Their coverage will begin with the clash between defending champions Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on Friday 16 August, which will be shown free-to-air on ITV4 and ITV Hub.

Matches will be aired on ITV4 while the weekly highlights will also be shown on both ITV and ITV4 following each match day.

The September clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid will also be screened live on ITV4.

LaLiga Santander broadcast schedule on ITV4:

Friday 16 August - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona – 8pm 

Sunday 25 August – FC Barcelona v Real Betis – 8pm 

Sunday 1 September – Villarreal CF v Real Madrid – 8pm 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie