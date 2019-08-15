ITV4 to show Barcelona's La Liga opener in continuation of rights deal

Barcelona's opening clash with Athletic Bilbao will be shown on ITV.

ITV AND LA Liga have confirmed a continuation of their broadcast partnership which allows weekly match coverage to be shown in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The television station previously held limited rights to games in February after the streaming service Eleven Sports was forced to renegotiate their exclusive rights deal in December.

ITV screened weekly matches for the remainder of the campaign, along with showing a midweek highlights programme.

The partnership is now set to continue with the broadcaster announcing a new deal for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Their coverage will begin with the clash between defending champions Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on Friday 16 August, which will be shown free-to-air on ITV4 and ITV Hub.

Matches will be aired on ITV4 while the weekly highlights will also be shown on both ITV and ITV4 following each match day.

The September clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid will also be screened live on ITV4.

LaLiga Santander broadcast schedule on ITV4:

Friday 16 August - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona – 8pm

Sunday 25 August – FC Barcelona v Real Betis – 8pm

Sunday 1 September – Villarreal CF v Real Madrid – 8pm

