Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 29 January 2022
Advertisement

Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to insult club in video

A social media showed Toney appearing to say ‘f**k Brentford.’

By Press Association Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,947 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5667941
Ivan Toney.
Image: PA
Ivan Toney.
Ivan Toney.
Image: PA

BRENTFORD HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.

Toney is thought to be on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League’s winter break.

The 25-year-old has struck six goals in an impressive Premier League campaign so far.

But now the Bees are looking into a video posted on Twitter that could land the former Peterborough United player in hot water with his club.

“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” said a club spokesperson.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepted an £8,000 fine on Friday, following his red card after the 2-1 Premier League loss to Wolves last weekend.

The Dane was dismissed after the final whistle by Peter Bankes after confronting the referee on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch.

Frank has now accepted the FA charge of improper behaviour towards the match official due to his overzealous remonstrations.

Brentford have now suffered six defeats in their last seven top-flight matches after a fine start to their maiden Premier League campaign.

“Brentford FC head coach Thomas Frank has accepted a Football Association fine,” read a club statement.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Thomas was charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Brentford’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, 22 January. Thomas admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty. He was given an £8,000 fine.

“The FA charge was that Thomas’ language and/or behaviour towards referee Peter Bankes after the final whistle was improper.

“Thomas accepted this charge, and the financial penalty. Brentford FC has no further comment to make on the matter.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie