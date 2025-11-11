Under-pressure Wales lose captain Morgan

BELEAGUERED WALES SUFFERED another blow on Tuesday when captain Jac Morgan was ruled out of the rest of the Autumn Nations Series games with a dislocated shoulder.

The British and Irish Lions flanker was injured while scoring Wales’ third try against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday and watched the closing moments of the 52-28 defeat from the bench with his left arm in a sling.

It was Wales’ 10th consecutive home loss.

Uncapped Ospreys flanker Harri Deaves has been called up to replace Morgan in the squad for the game against Japan in Cardiff on Saturday.

Morgan is also expected to miss the games against New Zealand and South Africa.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: “We’re all gutted to lose Jac — he’s a world-class player, as well as a great man off the pitch.

“But this gives an opportunity now for someone else and Harri has been performing strongly for the Ospreys for a consistent period.”

