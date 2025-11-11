More Stories
Jac Morgan. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSetback

Under-pressure Wales lose captain Morgan

The British and Irish Lions flanker has suffered a dislocated shoulder.
11.23am, 11 Nov 2025
4

BELEAGUERED WALES SUFFERED another blow on Tuesday when captain Jac Morgan was ruled out of the rest of the Autumn Nations Series games with a dislocated shoulder.

The British and Irish Lions flanker was injured while scoring Wales’ third try against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday and watched the closing moments of the 52-28 defeat from the bench with his left arm in a sling.

It was Wales’ 10th consecutive home loss.

Uncapped Ospreys flanker Harri Deaves has been called up to replace Morgan in the squad for the game against Japan in Cardiff on Saturday.

Morgan is also expected to miss the games against New Zealand and South Africa.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: “We’re all gutted to lose Jac — he’s a world-class player, as well as a great man off the pitch.

“But this gives an opportunity now for someone else and Harri has been performing strongly for the Ospreys for a consistent period.”

– © AFP 2025

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie