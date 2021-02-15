BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Cork City sign young midfielder on loan from Preston

Jack Baxter becomes the fourth recent arrival at Turner’s Cross.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Feb 2021, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,096 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354869
New Cork loan signing Jack Baxter.
New Cork loan signing Jack Baxter.
New Cork loan signing Jack Baxter.

CORK CITY HAVE completed the loan signing of midfielder Jack Baxter from Preston North End.

The 20-year-old will link up with Colin Healy’s side ahead of the First Division campaign, becoming the fourth signing at Turner’s Cross in the last week. 

Baxter joins recent arrivals Jamie Wynne, George Heaven and Gordon Walker at the club.

“It’s a good opportunity for me, so I want to do everything I can to help the team to get back to the Premier Division,” he said.

“I’m a ball-playing midfielder, I like to get on the ball, pass it and help the team build and move up the pitch.”

Healy added: “There is obviously a good relationship between ourselves and Preston. We spoke to them and they made us aware that there was a possibility of bringing Jack in on loan, so we had a look at some footage and had a chat with him.

“We think he is a player who will add to our squad, and when we spoke to him, he was really keen to come over.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s a good lad and he wanted to get the chance to play some first team football, so it is a good opportunity for him. He is young and hungry to play, so he will fit in well with the group we have here.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie