Cork City sign young midfielder on loan from Preston

CORK CITY HAVE completed the loan signing of midfielder Jack Baxter from Preston North End.

The 20-year-old will link up with Colin Healy’s side ahead of the First Division campaign, becoming the fourth signing at Turner’s Cross in the last week.

Baxter joins recent arrivals Jamie Wynne, George Heaven and Gordon Walker at the club.

“It’s a good opportunity for me, so I want to do everything I can to help the team to get back to the Premier Division,” he said.

“I’m a ball-playing midfielder, I like to get on the ball, pass it and help the team build and move up the pitch.”

Healy added: “There is obviously a good relationship between ourselves and Preston. We spoke to them and they made us aware that there was a possibility of bringing Jack in on loan, so we had a look at some footage and had a chat with him.

“We think he is a player who will add to our squad, and when we spoke to him, he was really keen to come over.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He’s a good lad and he wanted to get the chance to play some first team football, so it is a good opportunity for him. He is young and hungry to play, so he will fit in well with the group we have here.”