This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Outstanding European efforts see Jack Byrne claim second LOI player-of-the-month award

‘I’m very grateful to win the award again but I wouldn’t be collecting it if it wasn’t for how well we did in Europe as a group.’

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 11:43 AM
11 minutes ago 123 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4766763
Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne.
Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Jack Byrne has been named the SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

It’s the second time the Hoops playmaker has claimed the prize in what is his debut League of Ireland campaign, his performances in March having earned him the same honour.

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers finished second in the voting, with Derry City forward Junior Ogede-Uzokwe third.

Byrne, 23, was the standout performer for Stephen Bradley’s Rovers during their Europa League campaign, scoring once and providing five assists in ties with SK Brann and Apollon Limassol.

The former Manchester City prospect was also on target in the 7-0 defeat of UCD at Tallaght Stadium.

“It’s great to win the award,” Byrne said. “I’m very proud of what we achieved last month. I’m delighted that my own performances are getting recognised but it’s really a reflection on how the team has been doing.

I’m very grateful to win the award again but I wouldn’t be collecting it if it wasn’t for how well we did in Europe as a group.

“Playing in the Europa League was a good experience and I think we acquitted ourselves well. We were close to going through, so hopefully we can come back even stronger next year.”

Rovers currently sit seven points behind Premier Division leaders Dundalk – with a game extra played – ahead of Friday’s trip to face Derry at the Ryan McBridge Brandywell Stadium.

And with an FAI Cup second round tie against Drogheda United also scheduled for later this month, Byrne believes his side should be aiming to get their hands on silverware.

“The season is still very much alive for us,” he added. “We drew Drogheda in the FAI Cup so we’re looking forward to that, and we’ve still got a chance of winning the league.

“We know we have to play Dundalk and I feel as if we’re capable of winning every game if we play to the best of our ability. If we can do that, who knows where it will take us?”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie