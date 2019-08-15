Outstanding European efforts see Jack Byrne claim second LOI player-of-the-month award

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Jack Byrne has been named the SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

It’s the second time the Hoops playmaker has claimed the prize in what is his debut League of Ireland campaign, his performances in March having earned him the same honour.

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers finished second in the voting, with Derry City forward Junior Ogede-Uzokwe third.

Byrne, 23, was the standout performer for Stephen Bradley’s Rovers during their Europa League campaign, scoring once and providing five assists in ties with SK Brann and Apollon Limassol.

The former Manchester City prospect was also on target in the 7-0 defeat of UCD at Tallaght Stadium.

“It’s great to win the award,” Byrne said. “I’m very proud of what we achieved last month. I’m delighted that my own performances are getting recognised but it’s really a reflection on how the team has been doing.

I’m very grateful to win the award again but I wouldn’t be collecting it if it wasn’t for how well we did in Europe as a group.

“Playing in the Europa League was a good experience and I think we acquitted ourselves well. We were close to going through, so hopefully we can come back even stronger next year.”

Rovers currently sit seven points behind Premier Division leaders Dundalk – with a game extra played – ahead of Friday’s trip to face Derry at the Ryan McBridge Brandywell Stadium.

And with an FAI Cup second round tie against Drogheda United also scheduled for later this month, Byrne believes his side should be aiming to get their hands on silverware.

“The season is still very much alive for us,” he added. “We drew Drogheda in the FAI Cup so we’re looking forward to that, and we’ve still got a chance of winning the league.

“We know we have to play Dundalk and I feel as if we’re capable of winning every game if we play to the best of our ability. If we can do that, who knows where it will take us?”