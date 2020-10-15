BE PART OF THE TEAM

Shamrock Rovers confirm positive Covid-tests for Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene

Rovers are due to play Derry City tomorrow night and could win the league if results go their way.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 5:14 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
TWO SHAMROCK ROVERS have tested positive for Covid-19 this week, the club has confirmed.

As a result, ‘several other players’ within the squad will follow a period of isolation after being identified as close contacts to one of the players in question.

The Rovers statement read: “One player from the first team squad (Aaron Greene) has returned a positive Covid-19 test result following a test on Monday.

“Several other players within the squad will follow a period of isolation as close contacts to the positive tested player.
“Jack Byrne tested positive whilst with the Ireland senior team on Sunday and is self-isolating at home.

“The matter is now with the competitions department at the FAI to review remaining fixtures.”

Rovers have four league games left this season and lead the table by five points from Bohemians who have played a game more.

Victory for Rovers against Derry tomorrow – coupled with a draw or defeat for Bohs, who play Dundalk, would result in Rovers being crowned champions.

