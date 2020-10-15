Shamrock Rovers confirm positive Covid-tests for Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene

Jack Byrne tested positive for Covid-19 after being on international duty with Ireland.

TWO SHAMROCK ROVERS have tested positive for Covid-19 this week, the club has confirmed.

As a result, ‘several other players’ within the squad will follow a period of isolation after being identified as close contacts to one of the players in question.

The Rovers statement read: “One player from the first team squad (Aaron Greene) has returned a positive Covid-19 test result following a test on Monday.

“Several other players within the squad will follow a period of isolation as close contacts to the positive tested player.

“Jack Byrne tested positive whilst with the Ireland senior team on Sunday and is self-isolating at home.

“The matter is now with the competitions department at the FAI to review remaining fixtures.” Rovers have four league games left this season and lead the table by five points from Bohemians who have played a game more. Victory for Rovers against Derry tomorrow – coupled with a draw or defeat for Bohs, who play Dundalk, would result in Rovers being crowned champions.