In-form Jack Carty hoping to play his way back into Ireland squad

JACK CARTY IS hoping his fine form for Connacht will push him back up the pecking order with Ireland.

The Connacht out-half hasn’t played for Ireland since featuring at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but has arguably been the form 10 in the country this season, delivering a number of assured performances across the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

Even in defeat at Welford Road on Sunday, Carty proved influential, scoring a try and adding 13 points from his boot.

With the Six Nations fast approaching, there will be increasing calls for the in-form Carty to return to the international fold, with Joey Carbery’s latest injury setback opening up a space in Andy Farrell’s squad.

“Firstly I’m gutted for Joey,” Carty says.

“He’s a great fella and the history he has had injury-wise, I feel for him, seeing how he played the last couple of weeks, especially the Wasps game, you saw he was back to his best.

Look, that’s how I got my opportunity the last time, through injury, and if that’s how it comes again I’ll grab it with two hands. I’d be hoping that if I can continue on the trajectory that I’m on, I’d like to think I’d be able to do a job in whatever capacity that may be.

“They are the games you want to be playing in (Champions Cup). They are the closest games to Test level. The intensity and the physicality of Leicester, the way they play, scatter of international lads. It’s as close as you’ll get to an international match.

“I’d like to think that I’ve been there before and I’m well able for it. Fingers crossed the next couple of weeks, I can keep going and stay injury free.”

Carty’s decision to kick a late drop goal at Welford Road could also prove valuable, with the score securing a losing bonus point for the province.

“Actually, in the warm-up, we arrived a few minutes later and I ended up not being able to… I usually do maybe five or six at the end of warm-up. I actually didn’t get to do them today.

It’s something, look I’ll be brutally honest with you, I hit one during the week (in training) and that was it. I was just thankful it went over and it didn’t go wide after the ball drop that I had.

“We got to a central position, and I had one during the week in training in a similar spot, so I didn’t overthink it too much, and previously I probably would have.

“The ball drop wasn’t great, I think the ball was nearly facing sideways, but thankfully it was close enough that it went over. I’d like to think that come the end of January those points will make the difference in whether we go through or not.”

Carty has also thrived in the role of Connacht captain this season, and the 29-year-old says he’s tried to incorporate different elements he’s learned from previous captains over the years.

Carty watches his late drop goal go over. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I suppose initially it was a bit daunting because I wouldn’t be the biggest speaker,” he continues.

“However, what it has done, has put me in a position where I have to think consciously throughout the week – before we train or before meetings.

I think that has probably given me a new perspective on what captaincy is. I’d like to think that I lead by my actions but it has definitely opened up that side of it in terms of my overall presence. I am still probably trying to get to grips with referees and my communication to them but I have JB (Jarrad Butler) there, I would have had John Mul there previously.

“I had fellas who I would have learned from. I think I am more engaged with the game, but the main thing is the prep throughout the week, seeing who the ref is and then getting a feel for the group and my messaging to them.

“Obviously the last couple of years, I have learned from Jarrad, just seeing how he prepares in terms of the game and to lead.

“I have just been fortunate enough that I have had someone like him. He is someone who has had to grow with it, he wasn’t a captain previously before he came here.

“I suppose you can see in his communication from his first year to where he is now. When he speaks, he can see that it is measured. He has thought about it previously.

“The managing of refs is something he has been fantastic with. It’s five years to the day where we had the Wasps win and how John Muldoon managed to do that Jedi trick with the referee.

“I have had some great captains throughout the years and I suppose I am trying to put my own stamp on it and not let it weigh me down.”