Conan delights in 'one of best days I’ve ever been involved in with this squad'

JACK CONAN DESCRIBED Ireland’s 22-7 win in Murrayfield today as “one of best days I’ve ever been involved in with this Irish squad.”

Ireland lost five players – Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Iain Henderson, Rónan Kelleher and Garry Ringrose – to injury but still managed to keep their Grand Slam drive alive ahead of Saturday’s round five showdown with England in Dublin.

And Conan said that to handle such disruption and still come away with the win made it one of the sweetest victories of his international career.

“It’s such a testament to the belief that we ourselves in the squad have in each other, the management has in us,” Conan said.

“We spoke during the week about adversity, about what happened here a few years ago, rocking up a few minutes late and we said ‘no excuses’. Faz spoke during the week about rocking up 10 minutes before the game and getting the job done. We could have walked off the bus (today) and played and it wouldn’t have mattered to us.

“It’s such a testament to how mentally strong the lads are, the resolve they have and that the coaches have fortified within us.

To lose both hookers, two world-class players, to lose one of the best back rowers in the world, one of the best second rowers in the world in Iain Henderson in the first 20 minutes. I don’t know how many teams can bounce back from that and put on the performance we did.”

Conan started the game on the bench but was called in after 12 minutes for Doris, who landed awkwardly after stealing a Scotland lineout.

The Leinster backrower chipped in with 14 carries, seven tackles and crossed for Ireland’s third try on 61 minutes.

“We weren’t great at times,” Conan continued.

I felt when I came on at the start I was a little bit sluggish and slow in some of my contacts but it was one of best days I’ve ever been involved in with this Irish squad.

“It’s an unbelievable group of lads and to win here is just so special after everything we went through in that 80 minutes.”

Ireland can now look forward to a home clash with England on Saturday, where they will look to make it a memorable St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend by claiming a first Grand Slam since 2018.

“If you were going to write it, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Conan added.

“Look, there is obviously a lot of things we need to get better at before next week. England will be disappointed with how they went yesterday against France, I’ve no doubt they will bounce back and be better. We’ll need to be better than we were today as well at stages.

“There are a lot of sore bodies, a lot of boys need to recover and get right. We’ve a shorter turnaround, the first thing is we’ve got to make sure we’re physically ready to go at five o’clock. But everyone is excited. What a special day.”

