This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is the year to go for an open Championship draw' - Jack Cooney

The Westmeath manager believes the GAA’s hand may be forced as the fixture planners try to come up with a solution to the current crisis.

By The42 Team Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 6:27 PM
8 minutes ago 160 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5063152
Westmeath manager, Jack Cooney.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Westmeath manager, Jack Cooney.
Westmeath manager, Jack Cooney.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

WESTMEATH MANAGER, JACK Cooney, has delivered the view that the GAA should have an open draw this year.

In an interview with The Westmeath Examiner Cooney said a quickly-run Championship could give the sport a necessary lift after this enforced shutdown.

That would involve scrapping the provincial championships for a season yet Cooney feels it is a sacrifice worth taking.

He said: “This is an opportunity to try something different, something novel, for one year.

“There are a lot of stadiums with good floodlights and with a tighter timeframe, games could be played under lights and that would bring a different atmosphere.

“There might only be a timeframe of six weeks to run off the Championship. In those circumstances, let’s say we had an open draw, 32 teams, 16 teams go one and the losers are given a second chance to get back into it.

“There will be such an appetite for GAA and for sport in general when matches get going again. We take these things for granted. I know our players are looking forward to returning to collective training whenever we are allowed to.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie