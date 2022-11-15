Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

Analysis: Door opens for Jack Crowley

Can the Cork man take his chance to establish himself as backup to Johnny Sexton?

1 hour ago 2,476 Views 4 Comments

The full version of this article is available exclusively to members of the The42. To sign up, read the entire piece and enjoy the many benefits of membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here.  

THERE ARE HINTS of Johnny Sexton in the clip above as Joey Carbery runs the famous loop line, gets the ball back from Stuart McCloskey, adds a very slight delay to his second pass, then frees a team-mate just before the defender tackles him.

It’s the kind of play that regularly wins Sexton praise and it was one of a few nice touches by Carbery as he gave a tidy performance in Ireland’s number 10 shirt against Fiji last Saturday. 

Carbery has been firmly established as second-choice in Ireland’s out-half pecking order for four years now. Whenever he has been fit and available, he has been picked as Sexton’s back-up. There is clearly a big gap from Sexton to Carbery but there has also clearly been a very big gap from Carbery to the rest of the chasing pack. None of the other pretenders at 10 have come close to putting together the Test CV Carbery has.

37 Ireland caps. Starts against Australia, France, Argentina, Italy, Japan, the US, and Fiji. Seven appearances against the All Blacks, with a hand played in five wins over the Kiwis. A Grand Slam, a Triple Crown. It’s a fine body of work especially given his cruel lack of luck on the injury front.

We know that Test coaches give this kind of stuff more weight than a player’s most recent form for their province. So while Carbery might not always light it up for Munster, he has usually been good for Ireland. His big Six Nations start against France earlier this year went well and that’s the most important currency for Andy Farrell.

Last weekend was going well for Carbery too until Albert Tuisue illegally drove his shoulder into the Irish out-half’s chin in another moment that underlined Carbery’s willingness to ship heavy hits by delaying his pass.

The concussion Carbery suffered in this Tuisue tackle means he has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash with the Wallabies. Another heavy dose of bad luck.

And so, with Ciarán Frawley also hit by injury misfortune, the door has opened for Jack Crowley. The 22-year-old made his Ireland debut off the bench against Fiji and showed glimpses of why Farrell has fast-tracked him into Test rugby despite having been third-choice in Munster.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

Again, it’s clear that what goes on in the provinces isn’t always relevant to Ireland. Farrell sees a player who fits his Ireland mould and has the potential for big things. While Sexton and Carbery have been certainties in their positions in the out-half depth chart, there has been a lack of clarity over number three. Ross Byrne, Billy Burns, Harry Byrne, Jack Carty and Frawley have been involved to varying degrees but now it’s Crowley’s time to shine.

He did well off the bench against the Fijians in a performance that highlighted his attacking instincts and confidence. After a linekick to touch and a tackle, Crowley’s first touch in attack saw him beat a defender.

Crowley takes the ball in behind McCloskey and gets beyond the despairing Fijian tackle attempt as he simultaneously dummies a pass to buy himself a little more time and space on the ball.

Crowley’s next involvements are another linekick from a penalty, a second tackle involvement, then a slighly mis-hit exiting kick from the Ireland 22 before we see more of his attacking qualities . . . 

To read this analysis in full and enjoy the many benefits of The42 membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here.  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie