Analysis: Door opens for Jack Crowley

THERE ARE HINTS of Johnny Sexton in the clip above as Joey Carbery runs the famous loop line, gets the ball back from Stuart McCloskey, adds a very slight delay to his second pass, then frees a team-mate just before the defender tackles him.

It’s the kind of play that regularly wins Sexton praise and it was one of a few nice touches by Carbery as he gave a tidy performance in Ireland’s number 10 shirt against Fiji last Saturday.

Carbery has been firmly established as second-choice in Ireland’s out-half pecking order for four years now. Whenever he has been fit and available, he has been picked as Sexton’s back-up. There is clearly a big gap from Sexton to Carbery but there has also clearly been a very big gap from Carbery to the rest of the chasing pack. None of the other pretenders at 10 have come close to putting together the Test CV Carbery has.

37 Ireland caps. Starts against Australia, France, Argentina, Italy, Japan, the US, and Fiji. Seven appearances against the All Blacks, with a hand played in five wins over the Kiwis. A Grand Slam, a Triple Crown. It’s a fine body of work especially given his cruel lack of luck on the injury front.

We know that Test coaches give this kind of stuff more weight than a player’s most recent form for their province. So while Carbery might not always light it up for Munster, he has usually been good for Ireland. His big Six Nations start against France earlier this year went well and that’s the most important currency for Andy Farrell.

Last weekend was going well for Carbery too until Albert Tuisue illegally drove his shoulder into the Irish out-half’s chin in another moment that underlined Carbery’s willingness to ship heavy hits by delaying his pass.

The concussion Carbery suffered in this Tuisue tackle means he has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash with the Wallabies. Another heavy dose of bad luck.

And so, with Ciarán Frawley also hit by injury misfortune, the door has opened for Jack Crowley. The 22-year-old made his Ireland debut off the bench against Fiji and showed glimpses of why Farrell has fast-tracked him into Test rugby despite having been third-choice in Munster.

Autumn Series

Again, it’s clear that what goes on in the provinces isn’t always relevant to Ireland. Farrell sees a player who fits his Ireland mould and has the potential for big things. While Sexton and Carbery have been certainties in their positions in the out-half depth chart, there has been a lack of clarity over number three. Ross Byrne, Billy Burns, Harry Byrne, Jack Carty and Frawley have been involved to varying degrees but now it’s Crowley’s time to shine.

He did well off the bench against the Fijians in a performance that highlighted his attacking instincts and confidence. After a linekick to touch and a tackle, Crowley’s first touch in attack saw him beat a defender.

Crowley takes the ball in behind McCloskey and gets beyond the despairing Fijian tackle attempt as he simultaneously dummies a pass to buy himself a little more time and space on the ball.

Crowley’s next involvements are another linekick from a penalty, a second tackle involvement, then a slighly mis-hit exiting kick from the Ireland 22 before we see more of his attacking qualities . . .

