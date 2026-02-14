The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jack Flynn kicks another last-minute two-pointer to wrestle Meath win away from Louth
Meath 1-20
Louth 0-22
JACK FLYNN KICKED another last-minute two-pointer as Meath did just enough to deny Louth a brilliant comeback in their Allianz Football League Division 2 clash.
Louth trailed by 11 at the break in Croke Park but very nearly pulled off a sensational heist when they scored seven unanswered points to take the lead in the final moments.
But Flynn was once again Meath’s hero with the late, late score that extends their 100% league start.
More to follow…
GAA Gaelic Football