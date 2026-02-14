More Stories
Louth's Ciaran Downey and Meath's Seamus Lavin square off in Croke Park. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Gaelic Football

Jack Flynn kicks another last-minute two-pointer to wrestle Meath win away from Louth

Royals continue their 100% league start with a dramatic winner
6.48pm, 14 Feb 2026

Meath 1-20
Louth 0-22

JACK FLYNN KICKED another last-minute two-pointer as Meath did just enough to deny Louth a brilliant comeback in their Allianz Football League Division 2 clash.

Louth trailed by 11 at the break in Croke Park but very nearly pulled off a sensational heist when they scored seven unanswered points to take the lead in the final moments.

But Flynn was once again Meath’s hero with the late, late score that extends their 100% league start.

More to follow…

